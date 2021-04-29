Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ARK Innovation ET

New Purchases: VGSH, VGIT, ON,

Investment company Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 82,622 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.96% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 212,657 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 179,637 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 56,212 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.95% Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 24,957 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.97%. The holding were 212,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.523600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.66%. The holding were 179,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 56,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.