Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ARK Innovation ET

- New Purchases: VGSH, VGIT, ON,
- Added Positions: BND, AAPL, MINT,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VGT, ARKK, VCR, VEA, VHT, EMQQ, VNQ, JPST, CLNC, FSKR, SPTM, VT, HYG, AXON, F, DIS, PM, GE,
- Sold Out: IVV, QTEC, IWY, IXN, XLK, BNDX,
For the details of Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanctuary+wealth+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 82,622 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.96%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 212,657 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 179,637 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 56,212 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.95%
- Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 24,957 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.97%. The holding were 212,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.523600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.66%. The holding were 179,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 56,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78.Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.
