Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ARK Innovation ET

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ARK Innovation ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ON Semiconductor Corp, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q1, Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanctuary+wealth+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 82,622 shares, 22.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.96%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 212,657 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 179,637 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 56,212 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.95%
  5. Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON) - 24,957 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.97%. The holding were 212,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.523600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.66%. The holding were 179,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 56,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $131.91 and $155.37, with an estimated average price of $143.78.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sanctuary Wealth Management, L.L.C. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider