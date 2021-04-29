O'Dell Group, LLC Buys First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II

- New Purchases: FXR, SCHP, FBT, QQQ, PLTR, XOM, GOOG, CRWD, SE,
- Added Positions: DGRO, IJR, FXD, QTEC, SDY, FXL, MUB, KR, AMZN, BABA, CVX, PG, PYPL, JPM, IEFA, BRK.B, VCIT, DIS, HD, T, FB, FV, GE, IWF, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, SPLG, SPY, VWO, FSKR, COST, BMY, MSFT, AOM, BND, EEM, VEA, SQ,
- Sold Out: FDN, BX, NEO, USAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Dell Group, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 750,219 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 230,525 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 420,915 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,943 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 415,153 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93%
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 223,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.873900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 166,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.178900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.Sold Out: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.66.
