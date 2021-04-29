O'Dell Group, LLC Buys First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II

New Purchases: FXR, SCHP, FBT, QQQ, PLTR, XOM, GOOG, CRWD, SE,

Investment company O'Dell Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Blackstone Group Inc, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Dell Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, O'Dell Group, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 750,219 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 230,525 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 420,915 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,943 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 415,153 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93%

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 223,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.873900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 166,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.178900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.66.