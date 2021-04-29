O'Dell Group, LLC Buys First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

O'Dell Group, LLC Buys First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company O'Dell Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Blackstone Group Inc, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Dell Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, O'Dell Group, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $269 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Dell Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27dell+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of O'Dell Group, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 750,219 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
  2. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 230,525 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 420,915 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,943 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 415,153 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.93%
New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 223,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.873900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 166,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 7,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.178900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.711400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 73.74%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $37.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $233.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $206.49 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.56 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Sold Out: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $14.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of O'Dell Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. O'Dell Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. O'Dell Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. O'Dell Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that O'Dell Group, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider