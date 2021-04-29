TLW Wealth Management, LLC Buys Square Inc, The Home Depot Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Starbucks Corp, Crocs Inc

New Purchases: SQ,

SQ, Added Positions: HD, TJX, WMT, FB,

HD, TJX, WMT, FB, Reduced Positions: CROX, TWTR, PYPL, AAPL,

CROX, TWTR, PYPL, AAPL, Sold Out: KO, SBUX,

Investment company TLW Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Square Inc, The Home Depot Inc, TJX Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Starbucks Corp, Crocs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TLW Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TLW Wealth Management, LLC owns 18 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TLW Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tlw+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deere & Co (DE) - 38,891 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 55,760 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,156 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Crocs Inc (CROX) - 148,666 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.82% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 182,224 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%

TLW Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 20,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TLW Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 89.46%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $324.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 24,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TLW Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 97,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TLW Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

TLW Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.