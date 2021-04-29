First Personal Financial Services Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Equinix Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: EA, CERN, VNO, MAS, AMWD, K, NLY, ADSK, BCE, FE, KYN,
- Added Positions: EQIX, UL, VZ, PG, CL, PSA, HAE, TIP, MKC, VNQ, WM, DEO, ABEV, NUE, PFE, WTRG, VDC, CTSH, PEP, ATVI, INTC, DAKT, LOW, CSX, IGSB, D, MRK, CCL, BBDC, BUD, ATO, GILD, VGT,
- Reduced Positions: PWV, DE, ORCL, TSM, NOBL, IJH, VPU, IVV, IJK, SPY, SCHG, EWL, FCX, CWI, BMI, CTAS, IGIB, BND, GOOG, IVW, TXN, AAPL, TGT, TAP, NOW, MMM, ABT, XOM, CLX, INFY, VLO, AMZN, V, VIG, KRE, BSV, FITB, SPLV, ABBV, BABA, BX, DIS, ITM, UNP, XMLV, ABB, CMP, LH, MCD, FDS, MDT, VTRS, NEE, NKE, EMR, DUK, PPL, ADBE, SNY, CRM, CNI, AMGN, VDE, AMD, ISRG, IBM, LHX, SUSA, GIB, ECL, CHRW, OTIS, CVX, SDS, WAT, SRCL, SYK, RY, TOT, TRP, RIO, RTX, UNH, PEG, JNJ, RDS.B, NVS, TEL, CELH, NHI, MCK, CARR, SLB, AOK,
- Sold Out: CHL, ASML, MS, HD, EUFN, DDD, PYPL, DK, TM, NFLX, MRO, LRCX, ING, GSK, EW, DHR, COF, BSX, BBVA, BP, BHP, AZN,
- Deere & Co (DE) - 35,942 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 41,574 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,580 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 32,121 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,706 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $146.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 27,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)
First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in American Woodmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.51 and $106.36, with an estimated average price of $96.23. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 105.92%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $703.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ambev SA (ABEV)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Ambev SA by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 358,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 2323.53%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $381.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.
