First Personal Financial Services Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Equinix Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Personal Financial Services Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Equinix Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company First Personal Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Electronic Arts Inc, Equinix Inc, Cerner Corp, Vornado Realty Trust, Haemonetics Corp, sells Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Cintas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Personal Financial Services. As of 2021Q1, First Personal Financial Services owns 303 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Personal Financial Services's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+personal+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Personal Financial Services
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 35,942 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 41,574 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,580 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
  4. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 32,121 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,706 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $146.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 27,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

First Personal Financial Services initiated holding in American Woodmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.51 and $106.36, with an estimated average price of $96.23. The stock is now traded at around $102.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 105.92%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $703.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 59.98%. The purchase prices were between $111.01 and $139.48, with an estimated average price of $123.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ambev SA (ABEV)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Ambev SA by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $2.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 358,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 2323.53%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

First Personal Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $381.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

First Personal Financial Services sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Personal Financial Services. Also check out:

1. First Personal Financial Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Personal Financial Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Personal Financial Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Personal Financial Services keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider