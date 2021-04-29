We Are One Seven, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Incom

New Purchases: TPL, BNL, FXR, FTA, AMAT, SVXY, TMX, COF, CI, BLOK, TEL, EOG, SE, CP, PPG, DES, ETN, INT, SPHD, SPG, XLK, CRH, RIOT, VALE, EW, ITW, ECPG, VBR, SBAC, DEM, FIXD, IEF, WDAY, TLT, IDV, QCLN, MMC, XLE, BKLN, KRE, GM, IQV, VNQI, VIGI, BATRK, MYO, SPIB, IYG, HCAT, SOXX, SCHB, VMW, TWOU, FINX, ALL, AVB, CCL, BSX, FTSM, O, DSGX, FISV, SPGI, ORLY, HSKA, ILMN, AMLP, MMS, WPC, MDY, ZM, TSCO, IRBT, SDS, IXN, ORBC, GHY, SID, ZIOP, BBVA,

Investment company We Are One Seven, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, We Are One Seven, LLC. As of 2021Q1, We Are One Seven, LLC owns 538 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,694 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,826 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,220 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 31,520 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 5,835 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1594.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 388,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.049400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.01 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 89.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $235.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.