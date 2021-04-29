Logo
We Are One Seven, LLC Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Incom

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company We Are One Seven, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, We Are One Seven, LLC. As of 2021Q1, We Are One Seven, LLC owns 538 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of We Are One Seven, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/we+are+one+seven%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of We Are One Seven, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,694 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,826 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.25%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,220 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 31,520 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
  5. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 5,835 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1594.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 388,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 31,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.049400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $135.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY)

We Are One Seven, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.01 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,548 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $93.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 49.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 89.48%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

We Are One Seven, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $235.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

We Are One Seven, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.



