Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: IYK, VXF, EMQQ, RWJ, VTIP, CWB, KBE, NIO, SONO, DECK, SUB, KLAC, PENN, VXUS, MELI, SMB, SHM, SMMU, PINS, LESL, XPEV, LI, ZI, AVLR, XOM, JCI, ITT, KMX, ICLN, VSS, GS, EMR, LUV, TEAM, TGT, TSCO, NXPI, ROKU,
- Added Positions: IWN, CQQQ, VBR, TIP, VOE, VEU, SCZ, VTV, BA, NOW, HUBS, LULU, VTEB, SNAP, AMAT, MUB, DKNG, CMG, SQ, GE, FVRR, PYPL, SYF, AMZN, VGT, XAR, TSLA, MSFT, FTCH, INTC, BILL, SPY, NVDA, GOOGL, QRVO, IWD, KEYS, BABA, TDOC, SCHG, FB, DAL, AAL, MRVL, ADBE, VWO, SMH, AMT, VAW, LVS, COF, LNG, PG, RCL, ZS, SWKS, SNPS, WBA, ALRM, SHOP, DIS, GOOG, RNG, FANG, NKE, PFE, CHTR,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, MINT, VBK, VCSH, VGSH, JPST, BOND, VIG, JNJ, AAPL, SHY, BAC, IBB, VUG, VOT, HD, QCOM, VB, BNDX, FLOT, VO, V, PEP, GLD, CVS, MU, VNQ, EFA, GWX, XLB, KO, BRK.B, BNTX, PFF, T, VLO, NFLX, JPM, XLF, CSCO, EEM, XLI, VFH, GSG, MRNA, SE, KBH, AEE, FCX,
- Sold Out: BKLN, IWO, DBC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,913 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 149,621 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.89%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 82,872 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 734.14%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 330,705 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,811 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 19,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $185.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 16,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $116.547500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 734.14%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 82,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.28%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 145,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 1125.24%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.668900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 45,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.03%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 62,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)
Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.
