Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Des Peres, MO, based Investment company Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,913 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 149,621 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.89%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 82,872 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 734.14%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 330,705 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,811 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 19,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $185.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 16,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $116.547500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 734.14%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 82,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.28%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 145,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 1125.24%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.668900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 45,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.03%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $141.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 62,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.38%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 35,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Sold Out: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paradigm Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider