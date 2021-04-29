Logo
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC Buys Levi Strauss, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Intel Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Unilever PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Levi Strauss, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, American Tower Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Intel Corp, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q1, M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m.+kulyk+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,687,803 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.21%
  2. Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) - 650,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 101,685 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 173,306 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2592.34%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,564 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.75%
New Purchase: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The purchase prices were between $19.45 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 101,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 10,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.844900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2428.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2592.34%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.520100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 173,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 118,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kellogg Co (K)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 80.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 72,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 72,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 51.44%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 83,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Clorox Co (CLX)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 65.54%. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $187.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 22,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.



insider