Dowling & Yahnke Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, CACI International Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, PNFP, TSLX, NMFC, TMUS, SCHM, IUSG, RNA, RMED, EOG, WOR, VTRS, MFC, SPGI, CTVA, LECO, EMN,
- Added Positions: VOO, VWOB, ARKK, EMB, BND, O, AMZN, GWPH, BSV, TSLA, GOSS, GOOGL, JPST, VNQ, VPU, XLE, GM, FB, ZTS, WFC, USB, BNDX, CRWD, T, NVDA, VAW, MDT, ISRG, ACN, ATVI, VTI, CI, C, EA, FISV, F, VNQI, VHT, VGT, INTU, TIP, XLP, VCSH, ACWX, CB, XLI, VXUS, VTIP, IVE, VDC, SCHG, RWX, GDX, IAU, MET, APD, AIG, AMT, ADSK, CSX, COF, CME, EW, EL, GPX, GD, GE, GILD, ILMN, MDLZ, FOXA, MU, NSC, BKNG, SYK, TSM, WBA, ANTM, AVGO, CHTR, CMRX, TCON, KHC, SQ, SNAP,
- Reduced Positions: IONS, IWC, RS, LANC, CACI, RTX, VB, SOXX, BDX, BRK.B, CMCSA, VZ, V, EFV, IWM, IWR, ADBE, CAT, CLX, XOM, GS, HD, NOC, QCOM, DIS, MA, SAIC, EEM, EFA, EFG, IBB, IJR, SCZ, VEU, VSS, VWO, AFL, MO, ADI, BK, BAX, SCHW, CVX, GLW, INTC, MCD, MRK, NKE, PEP, PFE, RMD, PM, KMI, NOW, GOOG, IJH, IJK, IJT, IWF, VBR, VOX, VXF, ADM, ARCC, BCRX, BIIB, COP, DE, DD, ECL, NEE, FAST, GIS, HPQ, ICE, JCI, KR, MAR, PAYX, PRU, SLB, TRV, STT, SYY, WAL, LDOS, TEL, HII, MPC, PSX, BABA, HPE, DOW, CARR, BIV, DIA, GLD, IDU, IWN, IWO, IYM, MDY, VBK, VEA, VOE, VUG, XLU, XLV,
- Sold Out: VIA, BIO, LUMN, NVS, BX, JHB,
For the details of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dowling+%26+yahnke+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 403,169 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 463,765 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 626,279 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 800,598 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,898 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.211500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $22.76, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 226.41%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 223.75%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.604400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.Sold Out: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)
Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $9.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC. Also check out:
1. DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC keeps buying