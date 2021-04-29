Logo
Dowling & Yahnke Llc Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, CACI International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Dowling & Yahnke Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, sells Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, CACI International Inc, Viatris Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dowling & Yahnke Llc. As of 2021Q1, Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 335 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dowling+%26+yahnke+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC
  1. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 403,169 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 463,765 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  3. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 626,279 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  4. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 800,598 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,898 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.211500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $22.76, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in New Mountain Finance Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $13.39, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.55 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 226.41%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 223.75%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.604400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $547.01 and $662.35, with an estimated average price of $593.32.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $9.31.



