Spreng Capital Management, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Cincinnati Financial Co

Investment company Spreng Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spreng Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Spreng Capital Management, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 119,265 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,710 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,094 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.08% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 55,171 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 59,956 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36%

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.438700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $176.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $85.26. The stock is now traded at around $92.564300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rite Aid Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.313600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 33,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 55,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $374.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $215.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $356.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79.

Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.