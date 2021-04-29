Spreng Capital Management, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Cincinnati Financial Co

- New Purchases: EEM, TSM, ABNB, MXI, NI, RAD, XOM, GM, WMS,
- Added Positions: IVV, SCHG, IEF, VTI, XLI, SCHB, T, DE, CAT, JPM, VZ, AAPL, DG, V, WMT, BLK, AEP, SO, UNP, MMM, XLK, FE, DIS, SYY, MLM, CIVB, PM, FUN, MO, TMO, KR, VTV, PDI, F,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, BSV, XLP, VYM, ITA, IP, KO, HON, AMZN, SCHX, BRK.B, XLF, VFH, VCSH, BOND, PRK, TIP, VB, VIG, VNQ, CSCO, LAMR, MPC, BR, UL, HBAN,
- Sold Out: BIP, BSCL, CINF, BND,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 119,265 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,710 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,094 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.08%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 55,171 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 59,956 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36%
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 13,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.438700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $176.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $85.26. The stock is now traded at around $92.564300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rite Aid Corp (RAD)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Rite Aid Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $21.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.313600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 33,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 55,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.05%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Deere & Co by 22.17%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $374.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $215.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $356.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11.Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Spreng Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.
