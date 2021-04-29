Logo
Concentrum Wealth Management Buys Invesco DB Oil Fund, Invesco DB Energy Fund, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Concentrum Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco DB Oil Fund, Invesco DB Energy Fund, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Ichor Holdings, The Walt Disney Co, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concentrum Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Concentrum Wealth Management owns 48 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concentrum Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concentrum+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concentrum Wealth Management
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 177,731 shares, 42.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%
  2. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 39,498 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,809 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 10,838 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  5. First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 121,343 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
New Purchase: Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 200,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.129800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 160,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $65.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 2782.27%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $320.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 6,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concentrum Wealth Management. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider