Concentrum Wealth Management Buys Invesco DB Oil Fund, Invesco DB Energy Fund, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: DBO, DBE, ICHR, DIS, AAXJ, EWN, EWT, PYPL, EWY,

DBO, DBE, ICHR, DIS, AAXJ, EWN, EWT, PYPL, EWY, Added Positions: ZM, FV, USMV, QCLN, AMZN, TSLA, FTCS, NVDA, FPX, GOOG, SNOW, GOOGL,

ZM, FV, USMV, QCLN, AMZN, TSLA, FTCS, NVDA, FPX, GOOG, SNOW, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: FB, QQQ, LMBS, AMAT, QTEC, FDN, AAPL, FPE, PFF, INTC, TTD, CIBR, JNJ, SOXX, PSCT,

FB, QQQ, LMBS, AMAT, QTEC, FDN, AAPL, FPE, PFF, INTC, TTD, CIBR, JNJ, SOXX, PSCT, Sold Out: IHI, SHY, BRK.B, AMC, SPY,

Investment company Concentrum Wealth Management Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco DB Oil Fund, Invesco DB Energy Fund, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Ichor Holdings, The Walt Disney Co, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concentrum Wealth Management. As of 2021Q1, Concentrum Wealth Management owns 48 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concentrum Wealth Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concentrum+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 177,731 shares, 42.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 39,498 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,809 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 10,838 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 121,343 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco DB Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 200,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Invesco DB Energy Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $14.129800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 160,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Ichor Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $184.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $60.31, with an estimated average price of $58.11. The stock is now traded at around $65.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 2782.27%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $320.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 6,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.