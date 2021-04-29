LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

New Purchases: IWN,

Investment company LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,210 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.88% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 147,070 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,131 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 188,440 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 126,725 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.18%

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.18%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 126,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 175,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 143.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 167,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.28%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 85,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $146.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 52,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.

LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.