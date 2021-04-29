LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

- New Purchases: IWN,
- Added Positions: STIP, IVV, ISTB, VRP, SHYG, IVE, IEMG, EFAV, VIG, VWO, OEF, VV, VSS, IWB, HEFA, RSP, MGV, MGK, STPZ, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: VTEB, BSV, MBB, IJH, VO, AGG, IJK, IJJ, IVW, IEFA, DGRO, IJS, SUSA, IJT, IWF, IWO, VOT, AAPL, AMZN, SJNK, SPY, USCI, EFA, SCHD,
- Sold Out: IYW, ITOT,
For the details of LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lws+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,210 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.88%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 147,070 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.37%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,131 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 188,440 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 126,725 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.18%
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.18%. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 126,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 175,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 143.58%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 167,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 164.28%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.919900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 85,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $146.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 52,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LWS Wealth Advisors, Inc. keeps buying