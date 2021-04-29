Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: BRK.B, JNJ, VBR,

Investment company Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Bank of America Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 858,169 shares, 33.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.02% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 189,859 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 92,328 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 146,882 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86% FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 162,800 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $276.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.668900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $163.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services, Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.