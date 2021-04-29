Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: EFV, IUSB, MTUM, GOVT, SIL, XME, TIP, EEM, WMB, PSLV, HDV, IBB, DVY, CEQP, CAT, AMGN, SILJ,
- Added Positions: ESGU, IYE, DIA, VLUE, IXN, EFG, XLU, XLP, XLV, UGA, ORCC, KBE, GDX, SHM, PPLT, TLT, SLV, IWN, XLE, ICLN, XLF, FLOT, XOP, SHOP, WMT, KRE, NAT, EPD, T,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, USMV, SPY, VIG, QQQ, IHI, IWM, EFA, GLD, IJH, IAU, IJR, DSL, DGRO, IFN, SIVR, MSFT, SHYG, AAPL, IWF, CINF, PRF, AMZN, VYM, DIS, OLED, MDY, ONB, ABBV, XHB, PEP, BRK.B, DE, HD, BMY, FRO, GABC, HEP, AMLP,
- Sold Out: MIE, MBB, IGSB, PFF, TTD, IYF, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 421,093 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.29%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,608 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.24%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 419,645 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 172,328 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 145,931 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 419,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.988100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 168,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 29,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 108,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 421,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 532.64%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.015800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 240,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $339.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 109,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12. The stock is now traded at around $326.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 60,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.38, with an estimated average price of $2.9.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87.
