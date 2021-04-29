Logo
Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC owns 97 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pettinga+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 421,093 shares, 11.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.29%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,608 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.24%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 419,645 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 172,328 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 145,931 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 419,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.988100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 168,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $173.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 29,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 108,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.74 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $43.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 19,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 38.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 421,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 532.64%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.015800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 240,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 45.03%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $339.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 25,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.02%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 109,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 28.58%. The purchase prices were between $291.4 and $323.29, with an estimated average price of $307.12. The stock is now traded at around $326.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 60,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.38, with an estimated average price of $2.9.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pettinga Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

