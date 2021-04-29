Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. Buys Baxter International Inc, Intel Corp, Waters Corp, Sells Ecolab Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Danaher Corp

New Purchases: INTC, VIAC, DISCA, TDG,

INTC, VIAC, DISCA, TDG, Added Positions: BAX, WAT, BKNG, NVRO, TFX, DOV, EXPE, TEL, LFUS, ASH,

BAX, WAT, BKNG, NVRO, TFX, DOV, EXPE, TEL, LFUS, ASH, Reduced Positions: DHR, ORLY, ROP, JD, ADBE, FARO, SGMS, SHW,

DHR, ORLY, ROP, JD, ADBE, FARO, SGMS, SHW, Sold Out: ECL, STAY, ARMK, MA, V, BABA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. Current Portfolio ) buys Baxter International Inc, Intel Corp, Waters Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Ecolab Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Danaher Corp, Aramark, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 42,420 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 35,578 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34% Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 81,501 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 405.90% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 26,334 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Waters Corp (WAT) - 19,628 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.85%

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 78,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 35,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 36,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $607.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 405.90%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 81,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Waters Corp by 61.85%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $301.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 19,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2498.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $173.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 25,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 8,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Dover Corp by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 20,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.