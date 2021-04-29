Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. Buys Baxter International Inc, Intel Corp, Waters Corp, Sells Ecolab Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Danaher Corp

- New Purchases: INTC, VIAC, DISCA, TDG,
- Added Positions: BAX, WAT, BKNG, NVRO, TFX, DOV, EXPE, TEL, LFUS, ASH,
- Reduced Positions: DHR, ORLY, ROP, JD, ADBE, FARO, SGMS, SHW,
- Sold Out: ECL, STAY, ARMK, MA, V, BABA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 42,420 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 35,578 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34%
- Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 81,501 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 405.90%
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 26,334 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
- Waters Corp (WAT) - 19,628 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.85%
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 78,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 35,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 36,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $607.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 405.90%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 81,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Waters Corp (WAT)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Waters Corp by 61.85%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $301.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 19,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2498.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $173.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 25,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 8,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dover Corp (DOV)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Dover Corp by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 20,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.
