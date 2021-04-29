Logo
Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. Buys Baxter International Inc, Intel Corp, Waters Corp, Sells Ecolab Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Danaher Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Baxter International Inc, Intel Corp, Waters Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells Ecolab Inc, Extended Stay America Inc, Danaher Corp, Aramark, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q1, Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eos+focused+equity+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.
  1. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 42,420 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 35,578 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34%
  3. Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 81,501 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 405.90%
  4. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 26,334 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio.
  5. Waters Corp (WAT) - 19,628 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.85%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 78,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 35,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 36,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $607.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 405.90%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 81,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Waters Corp (WAT)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Waters Corp by 61.85%. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $301.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 19,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2498.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nevro Corp by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48. The stock is now traded at around $173.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 25,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 57.26%. The purchase prices were between $372.25 and $429.44, with an estimated average price of $400.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 8,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dover Corp (DOV)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. added to a holding in Dover Corp by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 20,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31.

Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eos Focused Equity Management, L.P. keeps buying
insider

insider