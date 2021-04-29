EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys SL Green Realty Corp, VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Stag Industrial Inc

- New Purchases: SLG, VER, AIRC, RLJPA.PFD, CLNYPJ.PFD, UMHPD.PFD, CSR, BFSPD.PFD, AIV,
- Added Positions: EQR, AVB, WELL, DLR, ESS, SPG, REG, VTR, PEAK, UDR, CCI, PLD, KRC, VNO, SBRA, PSA, SUI, NHI, JBGS, PGRE, DHC, EPRT, KIM, AMT, ACC, BRX, BRG.PRC.PFD, MNRPC.PFD, PK, RLJ, EPR, RHP, GNLPA.PFD, SKT, HPP, PEB, DRH, XHR, IIPR, QTS, SHOPE.PFD, NSA, CTRE, AHH, SRC, OPI, LTC, MAC, BFS, ESRT, ILPT,
- Reduced Positions: INVH, DRE, O, MAA, CPT, GLPI, DOC, HR, HTA, HLT, MAR, ARE, MGP, VERPF.PFD, WPC, NNN, VICI, EXR, AMH, WY, WRI, IRT, CHCT, CUZ, STAG, CUBE, REXR, UE, TRNO, COLD, ADC, FR, PSB, BDN, DEI, RPT, PDM, EGP, ELS, SVC, HIW, CXP, OFC, APLE, NXRT, FRT, SHO, KRG, MNR, CONE, OHI, ROIC, SBAC, UHT, GTY, AKR,
- Sold Out: 50AA, GEIA, STAGPC.PFD, WXC1, BRG.PRA.PFD, AIV, AIV, EQC, ALX,
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 106,993 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 56,704 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 83,522 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 81,063 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46%
- Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 38,571 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Colony Capital Inc (CLNYPJ.PFD)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMHPD.PFD)
EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $25, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in National Health Investors Inc by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)
EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (GEIA)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $64, with an estimated average price of $55.8.Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAGPC.PFD)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.29.Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.Sold Out: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG.PRA.PFD)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $25.18 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $25.27.Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.13.
