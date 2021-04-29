Logo
EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys SL Green Realty Corp, VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Sells VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Stag Industrial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company EII Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SL Green Realty Corp, VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, RLJ Lodging Trust, Regency Centers Corp, sells VEREIT Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, Stag Industrial Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Physicians Realty Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EII Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, EII Capital Management, Inc. owns 161 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EII Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eii+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EII Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 106,993 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  2. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 56,704 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
  3. Welltower Inc (WELL) - 83,522 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.82%
  4. Equity Residential (EQR) - 81,063 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.46%
  5. Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 38,571 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 18,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.690100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 18,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Colony Capital Inc (CLNYPJ.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMHPD.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.49 and $25, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.59. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 35,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in National Health Investors Inc by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $77.83, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JBG SMITH Properties by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (GEIA)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $47.14 and $64, with an estimated average price of $55.8.

Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAGPC.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.29.

Sold Out: Centerspace (WXC1)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Centerspace. The sale prices were between $56.43 and $61.5, with an estimated average price of $58.95.

Sold Out: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG.PRA.PFD)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $25.18 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $25.27.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of EII Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EII Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EII Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider