Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+advisors+of+iowa%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC
  1. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 329,125 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.69%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 404,709 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.57%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 140,117 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,945 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.91%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 195,725 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.06%. The holding were 140,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 140,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 66,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.347800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 196.57%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 404,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1253.82%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 272,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 329,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 506.71%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 24,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 176,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 247.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC. Also check out:

