Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: RSP, IEFA, IJR, MO, PFE, MJ, LMT, DOW, BGS, GM, MAR, XOM, BP, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: VEA, IJH, IEMG, VTI, XLE, VZ, T, IUSV, MUB, PCY, EPD, FB, AAPL, NEAR, GOOG, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, USMV, GLD, IVV, AGG, MINT, SBUX,
- Sold Out: QQQ, BIL, NKE,
For the details of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 329,125 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.69%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 404,709 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.57%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 140,117 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 43,945 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.91%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 195,725 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.06%. The holding were 140,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.63%. The holding were 140,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 66,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.347800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 196.57%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 404,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1253.82%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 272,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 329,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 506.71%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 24,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 176,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 247.07%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Wealth Advisors of Iowa, LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.
