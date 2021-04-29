2021 Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicle Now Eligible For $2,500 Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate and $2,500 Oregon Charge Ahead Rebate





Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, today announced that the 2021 Arcimoto FUV is eligible for the $2,500 Oregon+Clean+Vehicle+Rebate, as well as the %242%2C500+Charge+Ahead+Rebate, which combined can save Oregonians up to $5,000 on the purchase of a new FUV. The rebates apply to all 2021 FUVs purchased on or after January 1, 2021.









In order for Oregon to transition to a sustainable transportation system, we must move towards right-sized, ultra-efficient EVs we can all afford. We cant afford not to, said Eric Fritz, Arcimoto Chief Marketing Officer. We applaud Oregon and California for helping to make EVs more accessible and affordable for everyone who is ready to begin driving electric today.









In California, 2021 Arcimoto FUVs also qualify for the $750 California+Clean+Vehicle+Rebate+Program. Combined with the $1,500 California+Clean+Fuel+Reward, Californians can now save up to $2,250 off a new FUV. The California Clean Fuel Reward is available to anyone who resides in California and purchases a new FUV from Arcimoto.com.









The FUV is on sale now in Oregon, California, Washington, and Florida, starting at $17,900.









About Arcimoto, Inc.









Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid+Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.





