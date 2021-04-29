Penn National Gaming Opens Career Center for Hollywood Casino York





Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN)(Penn National or the Company) announced today that it has opened a career center and has begun to accept applications for jobs at Hollywood Casino York, one of the Companys two Category 4 casinos currently under development in Pennsylvania. The career center is on the lower level of the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, adjacent to the location of Hollywood Casino York that is expected to open this coming August, pending customary regulatory approvals.









We are thrilled to begin accepting applications from residents of York County and neighboring communities, said Erin Chamberlin, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations for Penn National. We look forward to interviewing candidates for the vast array of jobs that will be made available in advance of our expected grand opening in August.









The career center is currently open Monday through Friday from 10:30am to 5:30pm, with hours expected to expand in the near future. Various positions will be available in casino operations, food and beverage, security and surveillance, human resources, marketing and more, pending regulatory approval. Potential future team members can learn more or apply in person at the career center or online at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pngaming.com%2Fcareers by typing York in the career listing search box.









Whether you prefer being at the center of it all or working behind the scenes, theres a role for everyone at Hollywood Casino York, said Ms. Chamberlin. As a continuously growing company with more than 40 properties nationwide, team members with a commitment to customer service can benefit from opportunities for career growth at any of our facilities throughout the country.









The development of Hollywood Casino York represents an overall investment of nearly $120 million, including the slot machines and table games license fees. The roughly 80,000 square foot facility will feature approximately 500 slot machines and 24 tables games, with the ability to accommodate up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games. Hollywood Casino York will also offer a Barstool Sportsbook and race book, casual restaurant and bar, and grab-and-go eatery.









About Penn National Gaming









With the nation's largest and most diversified regional gaming footprint, including 41 properties across 19 states, Penn National continues to evolve into a highly innovative omni-channel provider of retail and online gaming, live racing and sports betting entertainment. The Company's properties feature approximately 50,000 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms, and operate under various well-known brands, including Hollywood, Ameristar, and L'Auberge. Our wholly-owned interactive division, Penn Interactive, operates retail sports betting across the Company's portfolio, as well online social casino, bingo, and iCasino products. In February 2020, Penn National entered into a strategic partnership with Barstool Sports, whereby Barstool is exclusively promoting the Company's land-based and online casinos and sports betting products, including the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app, to its national audience. The Company's omni-channel approach is bolstered by the mychoice loyalty program, which rewards and recognizes its over 20 million members for their loyalty to both retail and online gaming and sports betting products with the most dynamic set of offers, experiences, and service levels in the industry.









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as expects, believes, estimates, projects, intends, plans, goal, seeks, may, will, should, or anticipates or the negative or other variations of these or similar words, or by discussions of future events, strategies or risks and uncertainties. Specifically, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected opening and amenities of the York Casino. Such statements are all subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could significantly affect the Companys future financial results and business. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (a) the magnitude and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic conditions, capital markets, unemployment, consumer spending and the Companys liquidity, financial condition, supply chain, operations and personnel; (b) risks related to the construction of the York Casino, including the Companys ability to achieve the Companys expected budget, timelines and investment return; (c) the opening of the York Casino is subject to regulatory approvals and the opening may be delayed due to circumstances beyond the Companys control; and (d) other factors as discussed in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur.





