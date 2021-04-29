Chatham Asset Management Sends Letter To R.R. Donnelley

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chatham Asset Management Sends Letter To R.R. Donnelley

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Commends Company on Recent Strong Operating Performance and Successful Completion of New Secured Bond Deal

Strongly Recommends RRD Take Actions to Institutionalize Shareholder Base

PR Newswire

CHATHAM, N.J., April 29, 2021

CHATHAM, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), a private investment firm which manages funds that beneficially own approximately 9.8% of the outstanding common stock and which is the largest bondholder of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("RRD" or the "Company") (NYSE: RRD), today sent a letter to RRD Chairman John C. Pope, RRD President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel L. Knotts, and the Company's Board of Directors commending RRD on its recent strong operating performance and outlining proposed actions to further institutionalize the Company's shareholder base to receive proper recognition for this performance from the equity markets.

Specific proposals outlined in the letter include removing the Company's value destructive "poison pill," executing a modest stock buyback program, and conducting a non-deal equity roadshow to educate the institutional investment community on RRD's recent deleveraging and growth initiatives. As a longstanding, supportive shareholder of RRD, Chatham strongly recommends RRD undertake these actions to enhance value for all the Company's stakeholders.

The full text of the letter follows:

As R. R. Donnelley's largest equity shareholder and bondholder, Chatham Asset Management wishes to commend the management team on the company's recent operating performance. R. R. Donnelley's first quarter 2021 results were at the high end of the updated guidance range management provided in advance of the recent bond deal. Moreover, we think it bears repeating that management has admirably guided the company through the significant economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic. As a testament to the company's exemplary recent operating performance, we note that the CDS (credit default swaps) spread has tightened meaningfully, from roughly 1,620bps in May 2020 to 475bps currently. Importantly, that spread tightening move to sub-500bps is technically significant as the credit shifts from "points upfront" to "spread." Further, short interest on R. R. Donnelley's equity has been reduced by roughly 2 million shares, and the short interest ratio has improved by nearly a day.

We also wish to congratulate management on the successful completion of R. R. Donnelley's new secured bond deal. Management, and in particular CFO Terry Peterson, executed the deal flawlessly. The debt maturity runway has now been meaningfully cleared. The bond deal is a great benchmark and will help with R. R. Donnelley's access to capital markets in the future.

The strange response of the equity markets to R. R. Donnelley's earnings release, which saw its stock price decrease over 20% in a day of trading, representing roughly $95 million in equity value, has been entirely illogical, but we believe it is instructive as to the nature of R. R. Donnelley's equity holders. In short, we believe R. R. Donnelley's only response should be to further institutionalize its shareholder base, which management and the board can accomplish in three ways.

First: the company should remove the "poison pill," which places an artificial cap on equity ownership and mutes institutional support for R. R. Donnelley in the equity markets.

Second: It would be helpful and advisable for R. R. Donnelley to execute a modest stock buyback and/or buyback program, as we have advised in December 2020 when the stock was around $1.50. As R. R. Donnelley's largest debtholder, we would support a $30 million (~10% of the equity market value) buyback program. While we appreciate management's commitment to prudent capital management through reducing debt and maintaining liquidity, nevertheless we believe the time is now to use a small amount of the company's ample liquidity to remove outstanding shares. This will signal to the markets and to institutional investors alike that management and the board have faith in the company's plan and are willing to invest alongside shareholders. Similar to the sub-500bps spread on CDS, a stock price greater than $5 per share will help promote institutionalization because of institutional investor preferences.

Third: we would recommend a non-deal equity roadshow in order to educate the institutional equity community on the sum total of recent deleveraging and growth initiatives.

In closing, we congratulate you and reiterate our long-standing support of R. R. Donnelley and its management team. It is in this spirit of support that we emphatically recommend the above actions to bolster institutional support for R. R. Donnelley more broadly. We strongly feel that the time is now to broaden the base and tell the story which would be in keeping with management and the board's custodianship of value for all the company's stakeholders. There is still work to be done.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chatham-asset-management-sends-letter-to-rr-donnelley-301280625.html

SOURCE Chatham Asset Management, LLC

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)