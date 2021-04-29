FOX News Channel Announces Executive Promotions

FOX News Channel (FNC) has named four executives to its New York and Washington leadership teams, announced Jay Wallace, President and Executive Editor of FOX News Media.

Megan Albano and Jerry Andrews will join the networks New York weekend programming leadership team effective immediately with Albano promoted to Vice President overseeing weekend opinion programming while Andrews, promoted to Senior Executive Producer, will oversee weekend daytime news.

Greg Headen, who currently runs FNCs foreign desk in New York, will transition to a new role as Vice President of News Coverage later this spring, overseeing both the domestic and international assignment desks operations. He will manage planning and logistics for news coverage around the world, providing material to all FOX News Media platforms.

In Washington, Doug Rohrbeck has been elevated to Senior Vice President of D.C. News, effective immediately and will manage the networks editorial coverage emanating out of the nations capital and continue overseeing programs including Special Report w/ Bret Baier and Fox News Sunday w/ Chris Wallace. Additionally, Kerri Kupec has been named Washington editor beginning May 10th.

In making the announcement, Mr. Wallace said, I am pleased that these dedicated individuals will join FOX News leadership team at our headquarters in New York and our largest bureau in Washington. They will continue to advance our robust news operation and commitment to showcasing diverse perspectives across the network.

In her new capacity as vice president, Ms. Albano will oversee all aspects of the networks Saturday and Sunday primetime programming, while continuing to manage The Five (weekdays, 5PM/ET), FNCs top-rated signature weekday roundtable discussion program. Since officially joining the network in 2005 as a line producer, Ms. Albano has assisted in launching several of the networks most popular programs, including Hannity, FOX & Friends FIRST and The Five. Ms. Albano held an especially hands-on role in the development of The Five, serving as the programs key line producer during its premiere in 2011. In 2015, following a tenure as the senior producer of FOX & Friends, she returned to The Five as senior producer before being promoted to executive producer in 2017. She was named to her most recent position, senior executive producer of The Five and formerly The Daily Briefing in September 2019. Under Ms. Albanos leadership, The Five delivered the highest rated 5PM/ET hour in network history, averaging 3.6 million viewers in 2020, becoming the only non-primetime program to rank in the top five of cable news with total viewers.

Since joining the network in 2015 as a freelance senior producer, Mr. Andrews has helped lead Justice with Judge Jeanine (Saturdays 9PM/ET) to its highest-rated year ever. The program, which delivered 2.7 million viewers in 2020, was the top-rated weekend program in all of cable news, often outperforming the combined viewership of both competing cable news networks. In 2017, he was elevated to executive producer, where he also oversaw the launch of The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton (Sundays, 9PM/ET). In 2020, the show delivered its most-watched year since inception, averaging nearly 1.9 million total viewers under Mr. Andrews oversight. As senior executive producer, he will now contribute to the news development, production and storytelling across all weekend daytime hours. Prior to joining the network, Mr. Andrews spent five years with FOX affiliate WNYW in New York as an executive producer and managing editor, following a tenure as news director for WRNN-TVs FiOS1 News. He started his career in television news as a writer for New Yorks Spectrum News NY1.

A 25-year veteran of FNC, Mr. Headen has had a hand in all of the networks international and domestic news coverage since 1996. He previously served as director of the networks international desk since 2014, where he managed foreign desk staff and all international operations including bureaus and staff in London, Jerusalem, Rome, Milan, Kabul and Baghdad. In this capacity, he was responsible for deploying reporters, producers, photographers and engineers on location during breaking news events to locations around the world. He also managed bureau moves and the networks coverage of worldwide news events including two Royal weddings, Pope Francis international travel, as well as terror attacks in London, Barcelona, Paris, Nice, Munich and Istanbul. Prior to this, he served as the Miami Bureau chief where he oversaw all bureau operations and was responsible for the networks news coverage in Florida, Cuba, and Latin America. In his role before that as coordinating producer, he was positioned outside the Pentagon during the terrorist attack in Washington, D.C. on September 11, 2001 and produced the networks War on Terror coverage in Islamabad, Pakistan and during Operation Iraqi Freedom thereafter in Ankara and Istanbul, Turkey. He joined FNC when the network launched as a southeast regional feed producer for FOX affiliates.

Mr. Rohrbeck joined FNC in 1998 as a production assistant and throughout his tenure has played a critical role in the networks political coverage originating out of the Washington bureau. In his new role, Mr. Rohrbeck will oversee editorial coverage and manage the executive producers of Washington-based flagship news programs including FOX News Sunday, Special Report, FOX News @ Night, MediaBuzz and FOX News Live. After working as a line producer, he was named executive producer of Special Report in 2007 with anchor Brit Hume and Bret Baier thereafter, where he served for over a decade before being promoted to senior executive producer. Under Mr. Rohrbeck, the evening news program saw its audience grow by double-digits, up 53 percent overall in total viewers and up 21 percent in the coveted adults 25-54 demo. Special Report also experienced a record-breaking year in 2020 as the top-rated 6PM/ET program in all of cable, averaging 3.1 million viewers and 550,000 in the 25-54 demo. In 2018 he continued producing the networks election coverage and special events, including Inaugurations, State of the Union addresses, presidential debates, and election season town halls. Notably, he served as a producer for the 2020 U.S. presidential debates in Cleveland and Nashville, the former of which was moderated by FOX News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace.

As Washington Editor, Ms. Kupec will participate in story selection under the oversight of Mr. Rohrbeck. She is the former director of public affairs and counselor to Attorney General William Barr where she served as chief spokesperson for the Department of Justice. She was also a member of the Presidential Transition Team in 2016 and assisted the Office of White House Counsels U.S. Supreme Court confirmation team in 2018. Prior to this role, Ms. Kupec held a clerkship for Virginias Court of Appeals under the Honorable William Petty and went on to be legal communications director and legal counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom in Washington.

