Lucira Health to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (Lucira Health or Lucira) ( LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that the company will report first quarter ended March 31, 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Luciras management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 562-0151 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (661) 567-1232 for international callers, using conference ID 3562914. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors page of the investor section of Lucira's website.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Luciras testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable and on-the-spot molecular tests results anywhere and anytime. The LUCIRA CHECK IT (OTC) and LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kits (RX) are designed to provide a clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

