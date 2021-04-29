TELA Bio to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MALVERN, Pa., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the company will report first quarter ended March 31, 2021, financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021. TELA Bios management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 855-548-1219 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 409-217-8881 for international callers, using conference ID 7381947. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of the investor section of TELA's website.

About TELA Bio, Inc.

TELA Bio Inc. ( TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company is committed to providing advanced, economically effective biologic material repair solutions to patients to minimize long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials and improve clinical outcomes. TELA Bios OviTex and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products are purposefully designed to address the shortcomings of existing reinforcement materials in hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction and plastic and reconstructive surgery. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

