Parnassus Endeavor Fund's 1st-Quarter Commentary

As of March 31, 2021, the net asset value ("NAV") of the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) Investor Shares was $56.45, so the total return for the quarter was a gain of 16.85%. This compares to a gain of 6.17% for the S&P 500 Index ("S&P 500") and 12.50% for the Lipper Multi-Cap Value Funds Average, which represents the average return of the multi-cap value funds followed by Lipper ("Lipper Average"). This is a phenomenal result for the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio), which exceeded the S&P 500 by more than 1,000 basis points and our Lipper peers by almost 400 basis points. (One basis point is 1/100th of one percent.)

To the left is a table showing the returns for the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) for the one-, three-, five- and ten-year periods. We're proud to say we have beaten all the indices for all time periods. Our excellent track record has not gone unnoticed. Fund rating company Morningstar recently awarded the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) an overall rating of 5 stars, based on performance adjusted for risk and fees.* This is a great honor, and comes on top of their 5-globe sustainability rating for their strongest ESG funds.**

Average Annual Total Returns (%)1

Gross Net 1Y 3Y 5Y 10Y Expense Expense Ratio Ratio PARWX 98.62 20.75 19.91 16.37 0.97 0.95 PFPWX 99.04 21.03 20.16 16.52 0.71 0.71 S&P 500 Index 56.35 16.78 16.29 13.91 Lipper Multi-Cap 63.68 10.10 11.46 9.97 Value Funds Average

First Quarter Review

Two companies reduced the Fund's return by 23 basis points or more, while five companies boosted the Fund's return by more than 130 basis points each. Added together, it was a fantastic quarter for the Fund.

Health care IT company Cerner ( CERN, Financial) cut the Fund's performance by 27 basis points, as the stock slipped from $78.48 to $71.88, for a negative return of 10.7%.*** The shares dropped after the company's 2021 earnings guidance fell short of expectations. The company is doing a solid job increasing margins and allocating capital, and we believe that momentum will continue. Cerner has a wide moat and an undemanding valuation, so we think the stock offers an attractive return.

iPhone maker Apple ( AAPL, Financial) reduced the Fund's performance by 23 basis points, as the stock went from $132.69 to $122.15 for a negative return of 7.8%. Despite significant outperformance across all segments, Apple shares were out of favor like many of its large technology peers. We believe the company will continue to outperform as it insources silicon and further monetizes its installed base.

Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) was our biggest winner this quarter by a wide margin. It contributed 362 basis points to the Fund's return, as the stock soared from $86.30 to $133.60, for a total return of 55.1%. Applied Materials benefited from a perfect storm of record-high spending targets, supply disruptions and strong chip demand. The company guided to a pickup in industry equipment spend well above expectations with strength particularly in DRAM. Additionally, strong product innovation and client wins helped the firm continue to take share in the industry. We believe the secular trends fueling increasing chip demand and complexity will continue to benefit the company for years.

Specialty retailer Gap ( GPS, Financial) boosted the Fund's return by 158 basis points, as its stock jumped from $20.19 to $29.78 for a total return of 47.5%. Gap sells clothes and accessories under the Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and other brands. Management continued to reposition the company for a post-pandemic future. Along with store closures in the U.S., the company explored retail partnerships in India and a sale of its China business. The turnaround still has a way to go, but improving cost management suggests it is occurring faster than expected.

Semiconductor company Intel ( INTC, Financial) added 139 basis points to the Fund's return, as its stock rose from $49.82 to $64.00, for a total return of 29.2%. Despite a difficult 2020, the company brought in a new CEO while delivering profits above expectations. The company's leading-edge node execution appears to be improving, and their newly articulated corporate strategy points the company in the right direction. We expect shareholders to benefit as Intel continues to play a critical role in the computing ecosystem.

Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial), the online brokerage firm and bank, contributed 135 basis points to the Fund's performance, as its stock increased from $53.04 to $65.18 for a total return of 23.3%. Schwab earns interest revenue on its clients' cash balances, and the stock tracked the increase in interest rates. The yield on the 10-year government bond rose from 0.92% at the start of the quarter to 1.74% on March 31, which should meaningfully increase Schwab's interest revenue. At the same time, Schwab's trading revenue is also surging, as retail trading volumes across the financial markets hits new all-time highs.

Micron ( MU, Financial) added 131 basis points to the Fund, as its stock leapt from $75.18 to $88.21, for a total return of 17.3%. Micron is benefiting from strong demand and limited supply in memory chips, particularly DRAM. This demand is fueled by continued innovation and technology in several verticals, particularly mobile, auto, cloud and gaming. With supply unable to keep up with demand, Micron is seeing pricing stabilize in NAND and improve in DRAM. We expect strong demand to continue as new technologies such as 5G phones require significantly more memory capacity.

Outlook and Strategy

The Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) performed exceptionally well during my first quarter as sole portfolio manager. In just three months, investors in our Fund recorded gains that were over ten percentage points better than if they had invested in the S&P 500, which also posted good performance. I'm delighted to provide our shareholders such terrific results, and would like to assure readers that they were based on incremental process improvements at the Fund, primarily stronger risk management.

In the past, risk management for the Fund was primarily conducted at the security level. If a company's business prospects were good, and the valuation was low, then the risk of capital loss was deemed to be low. This is generally true, but risks would also rise as the Fund increased its position in just a few so-called safe stocks. At the extreme, a one-stock portfolio is clearly higher risk than a 40-stock portfolio, due to the benefits of diversification. Using that logic, I reduced the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s risk profile by selling down our most concentrated positions into the extraordinary rally in semiconductor stocks. Investors should take comfort that we generated our amazing returns this quarter not by increasing risk, but rather, even as we reduced the Fund's overall risk.

Scaling back the Fund's largest positions was also an opportunity to increase the number of stocks in the Fund from 28 to 38. The common thread among the new additions is the concept of relative value. These companies are exceptional franchises that rarely experience steep sell offs, but were added to the Fund when they were undervalued compared to the market or their own history. In the first quarter, the Fund purchased Microsoft and Intuit, two high-quality software names, and Accenture and Paychex, two best-of-breed services companies. New additions in the second group can be thought of as infrastructure companies, but not in the traditional sense of the word. Bank of New York Mellon runs the infrastructure for global banking; Cerner runs infrastructure for electronic medical records; S&P Global runs the infrastructure for much of the investment community; and Verizon runs infrastructure for our nation's wireless communications. Companies in the final group own unique intellectual property and include our health care additions Biogen, BioMarin, and Novartis. These stocks help reduce the Fund's volatility since they are less correlated with the broader market.

The Endeavor Fund is now less extreme and more diversified. Its other defining characteristics remain unchanged. Finding companies that provide its employees a good place to work is still important. In fact, this concept has been elevated across the entire family of Parnassus Funds, so no longer required a specific mention in our filing documents. Our investment philosophy of seeking high-quality companies trading at discounted prices remains steadfast. In recent years, this way of investing has steered us toward stocks often labeled as value stocks. As a group, value stocks have been out of favor for over a decade, but have suddenly come into fashion since the end of last year.

Why are value stocks working now? First, the discovery and distribution of vaccines to combat the coronavirus marks the beginning of the end of the global pandemic. Secondly, the economy is gradually reopening from state-mandated lockdowns, unleashing consumer demand that has been pent up for over a year. Finally, unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus means consumers are flush, setting the stage for a multi-year boom in consumer spending. These conditions benefit our diversified portfolio of value stocks. They were the hardest hit during the pandemic, when we bought them, and should recover faster than the broader market as the pandemic recedes.

Thank you for your investment in the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Yours truly,

Billy Hwan

Portfolio Manager

1As of March 31, 2021.

2As of March 31, 2021.

3As a percentage of total net assets.

