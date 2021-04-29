Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Cerner

Also check out:
Health care IT company Cerner (CERN, Financial) cut the Fund's performance by 27 basis points, as the stock slipped from $78.48 to $71.88, for a negative return of 10.7%.*** The shares dropped after the company's 2021 earnings guidance fell short of expectations. The company is doing a solid job increasing margins and allocating capital, and we believe that momentum will continue. Cerner has a wide moat and an undemanding valuation, so we think the stock offers an attractive return.
From the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s first-quarter 2021 commentary.
