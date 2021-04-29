Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Apple

iPhone maker Apple ( AAPL, Financial) reduced the Fund's performance by 23 basis points, as the stock went from $132.69 to $122.15 for a negative return of 7.8%. Despite significant outperformance across all segments, Apple shares were out of favor like many of its large technology peers. We believe the company will continue to outperform as it insources silicon and further monetizes its installed base.

From the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s first-quarter 2021 commentary.