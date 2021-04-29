Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Applied Materials

Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials ( AMAT, Financial) was our biggest winner this quarter by a wide margin. It contributed 362 basis points to the Fund's return, as the stock soared from $86.30 to $133.60, for a total return of 55.1%. Applied Materials benefited from a perfect storm of record-high spending targets, supply disruptions and strong chip demand. The company guided to a pickup in industry equipment spend well above expectations with strength particularly in DRAM. Additionally, strong product innovation and client wins helped the firm continue to take share in the industry. We believe the secular trends fueling increasing chip demand and complexity will continue to benefit the company for years.

From the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s first-quarter 2021 commentary.