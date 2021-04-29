Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Gap

Specialty retailer Gap ( GPS, Financial) boosted the Fund's return by 158 basis points, as its stock jumped from $20.19 to $29.78 for a total return of 47.5%. Gap sells clothes and accessories under the Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta and other brands. Management continued to reposition the company for a post-pandemic future. Along with store closures in the U.S., the company explored retail partnerships in India and a sale of its China business. The turnaround still has a way to go, but improving cost management suggests it is occurring faster than expected.

From the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s first-quarter 2021 commentary.