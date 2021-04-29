Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Intel

Semiconductor company Intel ( INTC, Financial) added 139 basis points to the Fund's return, as its stock rose from $49.82 to $64.00, for a total return of 29.2%. Despite a difficult 2020, the company brought in a new CEO while delivering profits above expectations. The company's leading-edge node execution appears to be improving, and their newly articulated corporate strategy points the company in the right direction. We expect shareholders to benefit as Intel continues to play a critical role in the computing ecosystem.

From the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s first-quarter 2021 commentary.