Bestinfond Buys Stellantis NV, Inpost SA, Pandora A/S, Sells Essilorluxottica, Peugeot SA, BNP Paribas

Investment company Bestinfond Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, Inpost SA, Pandora A/S, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Intesa Sanpaolo, sells Essilorluxottica, Peugeot SA, BNP Paribas, Aperam SA, Standard Chartered PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bestinfond. As of 2021Q1, Bestinfond owns 70 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bestinfond's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bestinfond/current-portfolio/portfolio

HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 1,045,912 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% Informa PLC (INF) - 8,127,425 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Ashtead Group PLC (AHT) - 1,048,924 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Konecranes Oyj (KCR) - 1,241,447 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 774,061 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%

Bestinfond initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $6.54 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 3,009,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Inpost SA. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $15.302000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 2,070,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $68.5 and $75, with an estimated average price of $72.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,664,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond initiated holding in ISS A/S. The purchase prices were between $101.5 and $125.55, with an estimated average price of $109.93. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 963,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Securitas AB. The purchase prices were between $123 and $149.25, with an estimated average price of $134.95. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 544,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.434000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,500,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Pandora A/S by 148.98%. The purchase prices were between $586.6 and $687.6, with an estimated average price of $629.88. The stock is now traded at around $702.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 389,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Intesa Sanpaolo by 72.28%. The purchase prices were between $1.81 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.296500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 17,288,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 71.48%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $329.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 158,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 79.27%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,072,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG by 405.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $88.8, with an estimated average price of $74.33. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 199,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond added to a holding in Flughafen Zuerich AG by 109.86%. The purchase prices were between $147 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $155.42. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 161,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Essilorluxottica. The sale prices were between $117 and $141.3, with an estimated average price of $131.23.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Peugeot SA. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $22.3.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in BNP Paribas. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $47.27.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Aperam SA. The sale prices were between $34.14 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Standard Chartered PLC. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $5.14, with an estimated average price of $4.82.

Bestinfond sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Dassault Aviation SA by 46.95%. The sale prices were between $860 and $962, with an estimated average price of $912.47. The stock is now traded at around $901.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Bestinfond still held 12,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by 38.11%. The sale prices were between $215.5 and $265.2, with an estimated average price of $235.96. The stock is now traded at around $240.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Bestinfond still held 487,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Galp Energia SGPS SA by 30.2%. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.628000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Bestinfond still held 560,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bestinfond reduced to a holding in EDP - Energias de Portugal SA by 25.82%. The sale prices were between $4.47 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.734000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bestinfond still held 1,018,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.