Bestinfond Buys Stellantis NV, Inpost SA, Pandora A/S, Sells Essilorluxottica, Peugeot SA, BNP Paribas

- New Purchases: STLA, INPST, ASAI3, ISS, SECU B, NDA FI, AVST, EZJ, ASAI WI,
- Added Positions: PNDORA, ISP, FB, HOG, BMW, FHZN, RR., LHN, BP., JMT, ITX, UNVR, APT, BABA, HEI, GSK, SAF, HFG, SK3, GRF,
- Reduced Positions: AM, FLS, DHER, WAF, LIVN, INGA, AMS, BOKA, KCR, LNZ, LUN, GALP, 005930, EDP, ENC, EO, CIR, CIR, BKNG, INF, VVAR3, 00700, SFOR, BRK.B, BFSA, AHT, BMW3, ABBN, MRL, ENO, SE, VIS, SFQ, EXO, UNI, CAF, ACX, LOUP,
- Sold Out: EL, UG, BNP, APAML, STAN, SLB, NTGY, CBD, LGF.B, KAZ, TIK1V, RIO, AKE, OUT1V,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bestinfond
- HelloFresh SE (HFG) - 1,045,912 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Informa PLC (INF) - 8,127,425 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Ashtead Group PLC (AHT) - 1,048,924 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Konecranes Oyj (KCR) - 1,241,447 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 774,061 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
Bestinfond initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $6.54 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 3,009,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inpost SA (INPST)
Bestinfond initiated holding in Inpost SA. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $15.302000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 2,070,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI3)
Bestinfond initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $68.5 and $75, with an estimated average price of $72.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,664,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISS A/S (ISS)
Bestinfond initiated holding in ISS A/S. The purchase prices were between $101.5 and $125.55, with an estimated average price of $109.93. The stock is now traded at around $119.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 963,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Securitas AB (SECU B)
Bestinfond initiated holding in Securitas AB. The purchase prices were between $123 and $149.25, with an estimated average price of $134.95. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 544,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nordea Bank Abp (NDA FI)
Bestinfond initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.434000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,500,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pandora A/S (PNDORA)
Bestinfond added to a holding in Pandora A/S by 148.98%. The purchase prices were between $586.6 and $687.6, with an estimated average price of $629.88. The stock is now traded at around $702.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 389,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)
Bestinfond added to a holding in Intesa Sanpaolo by 72.28%. The purchase prices were between $1.81 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $2.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.296500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 17,288,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Bestinfond added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 71.48%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $329.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 158,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)
Bestinfond added to a holding in Harley-Davidson Inc by 79.27%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $37.17. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 1,072,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)
Bestinfond added to a holding in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG by 405.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.34 and $88.8, with an estimated average price of $74.33. The stock is now traded at around $85.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 199,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Flughafen Zuerich AG (FHZN)
Bestinfond added to a holding in Flughafen Zuerich AG by 109.86%. The purchase prices were between $147 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $155.42. The stock is now traded at around $158.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 161,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Essilorluxottica (EL)
Bestinfond sold out a holding in Essilorluxottica. The sale prices were between $117 and $141.3, with an estimated average price of $131.23.Sold Out: Peugeot SA (UG)
Bestinfond sold out a holding in Peugeot SA. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $22.3.Sold Out: BNP Paribas (BNP)
Bestinfond sold out a holding in BNP Paribas. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $47.27.Sold Out: Aperam SA (APAML)
Bestinfond sold out a holding in Aperam SA. The sale prices were between $34.14 and $38.43, with an estimated average price of $36.01.Sold Out: Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
Bestinfond sold out a holding in Standard Chartered PLC. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $5.14, with an estimated average price of $4.82.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Bestinfond sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33.Reduced: Dassault Aviation SA (AM)
Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Dassault Aviation SA by 46.95%. The sale prices were between $860 and $962, with an estimated average price of $912.47. The stock is now traded at around $901.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Bestinfond still held 12,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLS)
Bestinfond reduced to a holding in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by 38.11%. The sale prices were between $215.5 and $265.2, with an estimated average price of $235.96. The stock is now traded at around $240.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Bestinfond still held 487,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Galp Energia SGPS SA (GALP)
Bestinfond reduced to a holding in Galp Energia SGPS SA by 30.2%. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.628000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Bestinfond still held 560,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (EDP)
Bestinfond reduced to a holding in EDP - Energias de Portugal SA by 25.82%. The sale prices were between $4.47 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $5.01. The stock is now traded at around $4.734000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bestinfond still held 1,018,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.
