Hollencrest Securities Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BlackBerry, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ProShares Ultra Silver

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Hollencrest Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BlackBerry, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ProShares Ultra Silver, Visa Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollencrest Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hollencrest Securities Llc owns 362 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hollencrest+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 343,744 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 349,531 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 382,561 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 99,555 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 170,685 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 80,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 648.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 306,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2451.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 245,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 175.51%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,254,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 263.06%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 174.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21.

Sold Out: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Hollencrest Securities Llc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.85%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Hollencrest Securities Llc still held 9,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: ProShares Ultra Silver (AGQ)

Hollencrest Securities Llc reduced to a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver by 62.08%. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Hollencrest Securities Llc still held 10,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

1. HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
insider

insider