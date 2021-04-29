Hollencrest Securities Llc Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BlackBerry, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ProShares Ultra Silver

New Purchases: ACWX, GDRX, DNB, SMMU, PLTR, ALLY, RPRX, AES, WDAY, PSLV, ILMN, VER, BTG, PAAS, AEM, WFC, VIAC, ROKU, IWD, PID0, DB, MELI, DKNG, AIV, IJS, SNOW, HYS, MMM, DUFRY, VFH, MQY, PLD, LUMN, IP, PENN, SLB, USAS, FSM, APO, 3PJ1, ELRRF, CLVS, SVM, AMC, SEEL, HL, 0HE, 0NFA, RLBD, MUX, ARNGF,

IEMG, IEFA, BB, VOO, ATOM, TSLA, PYPL, XLF, XLV, AG, TGT, PACW, AMZN, XLI, XLB, KL, F, ANTM, INTC, SPG, AGG, TOTL, NVDA, BKNG, BMY, IJR, FB, NFLX, MDT, JNJ, CCI, NCLH, IGSB, JNK, PVG, IWN, IHI, MO, IDRA, MEN, WMB, DIS, GOLD, CVX, JPM, LMT, C, MSFT, ORCL, KO, TIP, FCX, COST, CDE, MUB, SILJ, T, VCSH, VGT, TFC, NLY, CHI, GS, FXI, DIA, NMGRF, CHGG, LIND, DSL, PG, SSRM, VZ, LRTNF, ESGC, PHYS, AVGO, MAIFF, MAG, Reduced Positions: QQQ, AGQ, V, PM, MINT, FLRN, IUSG, ABBV, PFE, BABA, PFF, VCIT, SDY, GOOG, IWV, BOND, SWKS, NEV, CYDY, NAC, NZF, FLOT, SHOP, TWLO, BNDX, AMD, IWB, IWM, IWO, SCHX, SPIB, VIG, VTI, CHE, QCOM, TMO, CMCSA, MFL, GAB, GE, MRK, BA, MYD, GOOGL, MYI, GNTX, QAI, NEE, LLY, GLD, LQD, DHI, NVR, CSCO, CNC, CAT, AMGN, ABT, GM, FFC, NEA, BFZ, EVT, MMU, BX, DFS, XLNX, LJPC, TSM, SBUX, SQ, PEP, NKE, MQT, EEM, MGM,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Hollencrest Securities Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BlackBerry, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells ARK Innovation ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ProShares Ultra Silver, Visa Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollencrest Securities Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hollencrest Securities Llc owns 362 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 343,744 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 349,531 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 382,561 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 99,555 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 170,685 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 80,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.57, with an estimated average price of $51.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 648.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 306,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2451.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 245,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 175.51%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,254,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 263.06%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $267.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 174.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $19.03.

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Hollencrest Securities Llc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 28.85%. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Hollencrest Securities Llc still held 9,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hollencrest Securities Llc reduced to a holding in ProShares Ultra Silver by 62.08%. The sale prices were between $39.63 and $59.45, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Hollencrest Securities Llc still held 10,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.