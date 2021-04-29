Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sanchez Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Microsoft Corp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q1, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 30 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanchez+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sanchez Wealth Management Group
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 121,037 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  2. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 513,726 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,189 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,111 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,042 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 201,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $154.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sanchez Wealth Management Group. Also check out:

1. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sanchez Wealth Management Group keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider