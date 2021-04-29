Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SRLN, CWI, MSFT, LPLA,
- Added Positions: SPY, SPYV, MTUM, BMY, DGRW, PGX, SPLG,
- Reduced Positions: USIG,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 121,037 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 513,726 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,189 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,111 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,042 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 201,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $154.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.
