Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

Investment company Sanchez Wealth Management Group Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Microsoft Corp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sells iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q1, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 30 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanchez+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 121,037 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 513,726 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,189 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 173,111 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,042 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 201,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $29.87, with an estimated average price of $28.96. The stock is now traded at around $30.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.11 and $146.29, with an estimated average price of $127.64. The stock is now traded at around $154.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.