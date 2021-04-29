Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. As of 2021Q1, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owns 35 stocks with a total value of $588 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southern+farm+bureau+life+insurance/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 277,952 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.25%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 248,200 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.10%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 777,911 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio.
  4. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,301,747 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio.
  5. Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 2,711,705 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 146,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 78,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 105,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 51,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 214.10%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $386.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 248,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 277,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 392,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 78,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance. Also check out:

1. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's Undervalued Stocks
2. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider