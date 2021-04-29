Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

- New Purchases: VYM, KRE, XLE, XOP, VLUE,
- Added Positions: VOO, SPY, AMLP, IEMG, HYG,
- Reduced Positions: PCEF, QQQ, GBDC, ARKG, BST,
- Sold Out: IGV, PBW, BACPL.PFD,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 277,952 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.25%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 248,200 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214.10%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 777,911 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio.
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,301,747 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio.
- Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 2,711,705 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 146,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 78,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 105,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 51,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 29,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 214.10%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $386.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.48%. The holding were 248,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 277,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 66.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 392,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 369.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 78,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.
