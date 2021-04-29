Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Ally Financial Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Kansas City Southern

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Ally Financial Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Kansas City Southern

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ally Financial Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Co, sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Kansas City Southern, Willis Towers Watson PLC, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oliver+luxxe+assets+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC
  1. Copart Inc (CPRT) - 194,860 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,507 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  3. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 370,333 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 170,058 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,232 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 87,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $201.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 20,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 47,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 34,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $199.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 12,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 55.93%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 247.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 46.51%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 43,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC. Also check out:

1. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider