Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Ally Financial Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Kansas City Southern

Investment company Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Ally Financial Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Co, sells Apple Inc, Lowe's Inc, Kansas City Southern, Willis Towers Watson PLC, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owns 164 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Copart Inc (CPRT) - 194,860 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,507 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 370,333 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 170,058 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 36,232 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 87,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $201.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 20,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 47,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 34,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $199.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 12,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 19,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 55.93%. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 33,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 247.30%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60.49. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 29,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 75.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.5 and $73.63, with an estimated average price of $59.28. The stock is now traded at around $59.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 53,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 46.51%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 43,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.