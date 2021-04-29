Logo
Seascape Capital Management Buys FedEx Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Diageo PLC, Sells LendingTree Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, General Dynamics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Seascape Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys FedEx Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Diageo PLC, SAP SE, Aon PLC, sells LendingTree Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, General Dynamics Corp, Cambridge Bancorp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seascape Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Seascape Capital Management owns 83 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seascape Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seascape+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Seascape Capital Management
  1. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 304,941 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
  2. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 141,151 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
  3. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 100,029 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  4. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 170,741 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.55%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,996 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $296.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $104.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $212.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $277.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 68.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $183.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in SAP SE by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $143.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Aon PLC by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RELX PLC (RELX)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in RELX PLC by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 90,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $234.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Seascape Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Seascape Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Seascape Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Seascape Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Seascape Capital Management keeps buying
