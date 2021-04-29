Seascape Capital Management Buys FedEx Corp, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Diageo PLC, Sells LendingTree Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: FDX, SONY, STE, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: PCI, DEO, SAP, AON, RELX, ACN, BABA, ICLR, CHKP, SCHR, BHP, TSM, CP, EPAY, SSNC, AZN, MA, NSC, ALL, GLW, MCO, ATVI, ZTS, MRK, FDS, AMAT, MCK, J, CTSH, MPW, KR, AVGO, NICE, CHD, NOC, VZ, V, CHRW, HD, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: FIXD, BOND, PDI, IEF, CATC, AAPL, ZBRA, QCOM, ORLY, BKNG, FMB, EW, GOOGL, IVV, SCHO, HCA, KSU, SCHB, WSM, DG, JPM, TXN, CNC, ADBE, PHM, IEMG, GOOG, AES, LDOS, AMZN, JNJ, IUSG,
- Sold Out: TREE, GD, VTI, NVS,
For the details of Seascape Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seascape+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Seascape Capital Management
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 304,941 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.28%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 141,151 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 100,029 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) - 170,741 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,996 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.82%
Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $296.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $104.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.2 and $202.81, with an estimated average price of $185.48. The stock is now traded at around $212.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Seascape Capital Management initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $277.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund by 68.85%. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $22.57, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 111,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 36.07%. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $183.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SAP SE (SAP)
Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in SAP SE by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $143.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Aon PLC by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $239.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RELX PLC (RELX)
Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in RELX PLC by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 90,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Seascape Capital Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $234.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,038 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Seascape Capital Management sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.
