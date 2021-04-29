Financial Counselors Inc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dow Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

- New Purchases: IFF, FITB, BAH, ABNB, SNAP, AROW, VXF, DIA, MPC, SAVE, TRGP, XLNX, VLO, OXY, NVO, LHX, FFBC, VALE, BAM, ALNY, WYNN, PEN, PLYA,
- Added Positions: DOW, AMZN, MRK, VZ, MDT, HBAN, PG, SCHD, TSLA, IEMG, AAPL, STZ, DLR, USB, VO, AMT, COST, ETR, ZM, T, BRK.B, KO, EMR, IBM, LMT, MSFT, PEP, UNH, DOCU, ADBE, CSCO, LOW, WMT, WMB, FB, CB, BAC, CRL, CHD, CW, ETN, NOC, CRM, SBUX, UNP, RTX, MSCI, PM, IJR, VWO, ECL, ENB, XOM, IDXX, KSU, LH, MCD, NFLX, BKNG, DGX, TRV, SNPS, WM, NOW, ZTS, FOXA, IVV, ALL, UHAL, AVY, BAX, BTI, CSX, CASY, CAT, SCHW, CTAS, CAG, COP, CCI, XRAY, D, EW, LLY, HSY, HRL, MTCH, INTU, ISRG, LKQ, LEG, NVDA, NVS, QCOM, SON, SO, TEVA, TRP, UBS, UPS, AVGO, FTV, CARR, DKNG, IEFA, QQQ, VB, VOT, DOX, HES, AON, ADSK, BHP, BMO, CFFN, FIS, ED, EFSC, ERIC, FAST, GSK, GPN, HPQ, LRCX, MFC, MMC, MXIM, SPGI, MS, NSC, ORCL, PPG, LIN, RF, SONY, TROW, TXN, GWW, CMG, LULU, HI, DG, LYB, KMI, PANW, WDAY, AAL, SHOP, SQ, ZTO, CVNA, BKR, CFB, DDOG, DVY, IJT, ITOT, IWP, IWR, IWS, IWV, IWY, SPMD, VBK, VIG, VTV, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SLYV, DD, JPM, SCZ, AMP, VYM, AMGN, VIAC, ORLY, PHG, BABA, HD, GOOG, VBR, TFC, ODFL, DON, SCHG, AJG, SCHH, VUG, APH, GOOGL, SYK, DES, SCHV, VTI, FSS, EGOV, PNC, STM, TMO, BRK.A, RDS.B, IBB, MDY, VEA, ACN, APD, BDX, CERN, CGNX, OVV, EL, HAS, HON, INTC, ICE, KEY, LAWS, VTRS, NKE, PFE, PGR, PEG, TSM, UMBF, WY, TTD, EFA, EFG, IJH, IWD, IWF, IWM, SDY, SLY, XLK, XLY, ATVI, AFL, ALGN, MO, AEE, AEP, ABC, ADI, AMAT, ADM, ATO, ADP, BIDU, BLL, BIIB, BLK, BA, BSX, CACI, CMS, CVS, CNI, CME, CI, C, CLX, CL, CMCSA, CBSH, CMI, DRI, DXCM, DEO, DBD, DOV, EEFT, EXC, NEE, FDX, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, GILD, GS, HAE, WELL, HIW, INFO, ITW, ILMN, INFY, TT, AEGN, IP, SJM, JCI, K, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LECO, MLM, MKC, MET, MCHP, MBT, NTES, ES, NTRS, ORI, OKE, IX, PAYX, PHM, O, RIO, RBA, ROST, RDS.A, SAFM, SRE, SHW, LUV, SWK, STT, SYY, TJX, ANTM, WFC, EVRG, WEC, WOR, YUM, EBAY, EDU, AER, BR, BX, ST, NXPI, FLT, YNDX, APTV, ZNGA, VIPS, PSX, ICLR, CDW, WMS, BPMC, BLD, KHC, TEAM, YUMC, LW, OTIS, CWI, DLN, DSI, EEM, EPP, HDV, IJK, IVE, IVW, IWB, IWO, IYT, RSP, SUSA, USMV, VHT, VOE, VOX, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLV,
- Sold Out: DGS, ROP, PZZA, MUR, EPAY, SSO, VNT, EYE, ASND, CYBR, XLRN, SRC, PCRX, WNS, TKR, RMD, NUAN, MKTX, FMS, FISV, ARE, IRWD, MWA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,565,613 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 663,798 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 463,877 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,576 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 457,950 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 102,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $177.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 342,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 204,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 844,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 207,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 88.26%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 235.14%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62.Sold Out: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $47.7.Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07.
