Financial Counselors Inc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dow Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Financial Counselors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dow Inc, Medtronic PLC, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Counselors Inc owns 524 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+counselors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL COUNSELORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,565,613 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 663,798 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 463,877 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,576 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 457,950 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 102,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $177.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 342,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 204,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 844,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 207,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 88.26%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 235.14%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Sold Out: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Sold Out: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $47.7.

Sold Out: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07.



