Financial Counselors Inc Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dow Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Financial Counselors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Dow Inc, Medtronic PLC, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Counselors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Counselors Inc owns 524 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,565,613 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 663,798 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 463,877 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,576 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 457,950 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.99%

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 102,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $177.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Dow Inc by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 342,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $131.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 204,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 44.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 844,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 207,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 88.26%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $677.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 235.14%. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $20.22, with an estimated average price of $15.62.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in National Vision Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $47.7.

Financial Counselors Inc sold out a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07.