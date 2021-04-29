Logo
Hanson McClain, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Main Street Capital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Hanson McClain, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Main Street Capital Corp, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson McClain, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hanson McClain, Inc. owns 1445 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hanson McClain, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanson+mcclain%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanson McClain, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,620,097 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 5,678,395 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 4,572,482 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.64%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,281,309 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.45%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 9,132,318 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 314,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The purchase prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.64%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 4,572,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 3,281,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10051.72%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 183,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40563.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 665,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433056.98%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 372,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 6396.13%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 241,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Sold Out: Opera Ltd (OPRA)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Opera Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $10.81.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Sold Out: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.

Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57.



