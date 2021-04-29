Hanson McClain, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Main Street Capital Corp

- New Purchases: VONV, ICVT, BOND, JPEM, PENN, WAL, CEVA, EFX, GPN, GLPI, LBRDK, FTV, GNSS, ANSS, ARKR, AJG, RIOT, ASB, AVY, AVID, SAN, BCS, BBBY, BRID, BCO, CACI, CF, CSWC, CMO, CAR, LUMN, CRNT, CINF, CDE, COLB, FIX, VALE, TCOM, DXPE, DHIL, DBD, EDAP, ETR, FLR, GNTX, GLNG, TV, HL, HEP, IEC, ITRI, LMNX, MGA, MNKD, MRO, MKTX, VIVO, VXRT, NOV, NP, NWL, NAK, NG, INSG, ON, OCN, PZZA, NTR, RYN, SRGA, RGEN, SAP, SIVB, SEE, SBNY, SYNL, SNPS, TFX, TER, TRN, UAMY, OVLY, NEO, VVR, IIF, MCR, TDF, EHI, EVV, EVN, ETG, SCD, CSQ, BXMX, ETB, HIMX, CLNE, CHW, FCAM, SLS, ADXS, VFF, WD5A, FPR, CRDF, TRCH, CVE, DQ, FAF, HEAR, HHC, BAH, WD, TROX, SAVE, 9MIB, APTV, ATOS, GHY, FUBO, GWPH, ARCT, NWSA, AMC, TPVG, WLKP, APHA, APLE, NNDM, ALRM, TDOC, OLLI, PLYA, NH, TTD, ANAB, HEXO, OKTA, RDFN, YCBD, M44, ENTX, GNPX, UBX, BJ, BNGO, FTCH, ACA, TCRR, TW, 0JAU, NET, DDOG, SSPK, VIR, CURI, CURI, RNA, AKUS, LMND, SNOW, U, ACND, GDRX, CCIV, VNT, IGACU, FSR, HAACU, SKLZ, RSI, GHVI, AGQ, CPER, CWB, DIG, DON, EDOW, EMB, FBND, FPX, GDXJ, GVI, HYMB, HYS, IHE, IMTM, IYE, JKI, MDYG, MSOS, PALL, PEY, PGF, PRFZ, ROM, RPG, RXL, SCHG, SPTS, SRLN, TBT, TFI, UCC, UGE, UNG, UPW, VIGI, VIOO, VTIP, XT,
- Added Positions: BSV, AGG, IWF, SPDW, FIXD, BIV, IVW, VTV, VTI, BND, ISTB, SPY, EFA, SPYV, SPYG, DIA, IWM, ITOT, VOT, VOE, IEMG, AAPL, IVE, PSK, VNQ, SPEM, MSFT, IXUS, BAC, DAL, VEA, VWO, JNJ, NFLX, UNP, TIP, AMZN, BRK.B, CVS, SCHW, GOOGL, HD, HON, JPM, MDT, MU, WMT, QQQ, SCZ, PLD, ABT, ATVI, BDX, BA, COF, CVX, CHD, CSCO, DTE, ETN, NEE, FISV, FCX, GS, LHX, MCHP, MIDD, NKE, PEP, PG, UNH, DIS, TMUS, V, DG, GM, AAL, GLD, ISCF, IUSG, IUSV, MUB, SPIP, SUB, T, AIG, CP, CI, KO, CMCSA, COP, CCI, DE, EOG, EXAS, IDA, KMB, MSI, PCG, PFE, PSA, O, TXN, WPC, WAB, CEF, BX, PDM, TSLA, FB, SHOP, BNDX, DBA, IJR, IJS, MDY, PFF, SLV, VXUS, AXDX, ACN, AMD, MO, AXP, AWR, AMGN, ADM, ARCC, AIZ, AZN, ADP, BP, BOH, GOLD, BAX, BBY, BMRN, BMY, CSX, CCL, CAT, CNC, CNP, C, DXC, CAG, CPRT, GLW, COST, CMI, SITC, DD, DUK, ECL, EA, EMR, OVV, ENB, ERIC, FDX, FNF, F, TGNA, GD, GE, GPC, HAL, HSY, HPQ, HRL, IBM, ICE, SJM, VIAV, J, JCI, K, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LNC, LGF.B, LOW, MRVL, MAS, MCD, MCK, MRK, VTRS, NVDA, NFG, NGG, NYCB, NEM, NI, NOC, OXY, OMEX, OLN, PNC, PKG, PAYX, PXD, PFG, PGR, QCOM, RRD, RWT, RF, BB, RCL, RDS.A, CRM, SGMO, SLB, SMG, SCI, SHW, WPM, SIRI, SWBI, LUV, TRV, SBUX, SYK, RGR, SPH, SU, SYY, TGT, TOT, TSCO, TRP, RIG, TSN, UAL, USB, UDR, UPS, RTX, OLED, VLO, VGR, VZ, WBA, WCN, WM, WFC, EVRG, WY, WMB, WGO, WEC, XRX, AUY, YUM, ZBH, CMG, RDS.B, DNP, VGM, BLW, FEN, ETW, POR, ETY, TEL, MELI, CIM, ARR, PM, HI, WKHS, AVGO, BEEM, VRSK, NXPI, USCR, SBRA, APTS, KMI, STAG, MPC, SAND, ORC, ENPH, PNR, ABBV, NCLH, EKSO, DOC, QTS, CXP, KPTI, CARA, GOOG, WATT, CGC, FSK, BABA, ACB, CDK, AVNS, QRVO, XHR, UNIT, CC, LITE, PJT, HPE, SQ, EDIT, PAVM, FHB, ADNT, YUMC, AA, LW, IIPR, HGV, LGF.A, HWM, SNAP, BKR, MFGP, ROKU, SFIX, HFRO, COLD, NVT, ASLN, DOCU, WH, PRSP, RVI, XERS, MRNA, FOXA, DOW, PINS, ZM, UBER, CTVA, FVRR, WORK, CRNC, PTON, BEAM, SDGR, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, FSKR, LI, DKNG, AOUT, PLTR, RIDE, QS, OPEN, XL, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, BLOK, IGSB, EEMS, EFG, ESGE, ESGU, FDL, FLOT, FXH, GDX, IAU, IEFA, IHI, IJH, IJK, IJT, IPO, IQLT, ITA, IWC, IWD, IWR, IWS, IYT, JETS, JNK, JPIN, LIT, LQD, MBB, MJ, OEF, SCHA, SCHE, SCHH, SCHP, SCHV, SDY, SHY, SIVR, SLQD, SLY, SPLV, SPYD, USO, VCIT, VCSH, VDE, VGSH, VHT, VLUE, VOO, XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, IAGG, QUAL, SPAB, VBR, MAIN, DLS, SPTM, IWN, SPIB, SPSM, AOK, AOM, GSLC, HDV, PRF, SHM, DDD, MMM, ACAD, APD, ADI, AMAT, ASH, TFC, GIB, CWT, CNI, KMX, LNG, CME, CTAS, CTXS, CGNX, CUZ, DHR, DCTH, DLR, D, DOV, EXP, EW, LLY, EPD, EQT, EXC, FCEL, GILD, HOG, IHG, JKHY, MMP, MET, NOK, NVS, ORCL, PCAR, LIN, DGX, ROST, SWKS, SNN, SO, SSYS, NLOK, TJX, TTWO, UL, VAR, VRTX, WABC, LULU, MASI, AUPH, SGLB, CHTR, ZNGA, PSX, ZTS, ICLR, MBII, VEEV, TWTR, QURE, JD, ANET, LPTX, VSTO, PYPL, KHC, CRON, EVBG, VREX, AYX, APPN, ATUS, BHF, ZS, SPOT, NIO, DELL, GOSS, CAN, NKLA, IAC, ANGL, AOA, AOR, DBC, DGRO, DJP, DSI, DVY, EMLC, EMQQ, EWX, FDN, FTEC, IDV, IWO, MGK, MINT, MTUM, NOBL, RWR, SCHM, SCHR, SDOG, SMH, SPSB, TLT, USRT, VB, VBK, VEU, VGT, VIG, VO, VOX, VPU, VSS, XLRE, XLU,
- Sold Out: GNMK, AMN, BLK, CAE, CCJ, CHKP, CIEN, CTSH, COLM, CS, CW, DSGX, ESLT, EGO, FAST, GRMN, GRC, GES, MNST, HRC, JJSF, LOGI, MGIC, MFC, MNRO, NATI, OHI, OMC, OTEX, PPG, ALTO, PAAS, PSO, PNW, PLUG, DORM, SGEN, SCL, TIF, TNP, UCTT, PERI, NMI, KTF, JPS, TNL, EDU, AER, CXO, ULTA, FTI, PF42, JBT, STLA, KL, GLPG, PHYS, FRC, INN, YNDX, GRFS, ZG, VSTM, SBSW, QIWI, ECOM, SAIC, OMF, TNDM, AKBA, SPWH, HQY, BLCM, CLLS, VIRT, SIOX, FIT, TEAM, GDS, BYSI, YEXT, SWCH, MDB, PAGS, CDLX, BTAI, MOR, OPRA, GH, PLAN, JMIA, PSN, AMCR, UWMC, IPOC, LGVW, HYLN, BIL, ECON, EDV, EWU, EWW, IEF, IGE, IWX, PIE, SCHO, SJNK, TAN, XMLV, XRT, XSLV,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,620,097 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 5,678,395 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 4,572,482 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.64%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,281,309 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.45%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 9,132,318 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 314,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The purchase prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.64%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 4,572,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 3,281,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10051.72%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 183,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40563.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 665,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433056.98%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 372,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 6396.13%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 241,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.Sold Out: Opera Ltd (OPRA)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Opera Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $10.81.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.Sold Out: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57.
