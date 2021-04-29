Hanson McClain, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Main Street Capital Corp

Sacramento, CA, based Investment company Hanson McClain, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Main Street Capital Corp, GenMark Diagnostics Inc, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson McClain, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hanson McClain, Inc. owns 1445 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,620,097 shares, 20.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 5,678,395 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 4,572,482 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.64% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 3,281,309 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.45% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 9,132,318 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39%

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 314,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 43,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The purchase prices were between $54.25 and $58.22, with an estimated average price of $56.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,221 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $106.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.64%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 4,572,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 3,281,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10051.72%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 183,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40563.59%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 665,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433056.98%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 372,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 6396.13%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 241,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Opera Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $13.57, with an estimated average price of $10.81.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $9.69.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $80 and $103.1, with an estimated average price of $93.87.

Hanson McClain, Inc. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57.