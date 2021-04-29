RiverFront Investment Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, JPMorgan Diversifie

- New Purchases: AAXJ, FIXD, XLE, CAT, GE, VYM, AMGN, LMT, IWD, IWF, EEM, HII, HUM, GILD, GD, FDX, FB, BSCL,
- Added Positions: VGIT, EFV, IYG, IEMG, TLT, IEFA, SPAB, XLK, MBB, XLV, XLI, PLD, XLC, VCLT, XLP, XLB, BSX, DGRO, MSFT, AAPL, PM, QCOM, NEAR, AOS, FLRN, SPGI, TXT, VAR, VRSN, VRTX, WY, YUM, EFX, MO, ADSK, BIIB, BR, BF.B, CTSH, CMI, DVA, DPZ, EW, NOC, INCY, IP, INTU, FLOT, AMD, LDOS, MKTX, TAP, MSI,
- Reduced Positions: EFG, VCSH, AGG, IYW, ANGL, SPHB, TGT, IEUR, IHI, IGV, ABMD, FLIR, SBUX, RWR, QRVO, NUE, LYV, LLY, ETSY, IYK, ILMN, FOXA,
- Sold Out: VGK, JPIN, PGR, LOW, V, VGT, VTI, TWTR,
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 7,657,311 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 4,747,491 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 962,692 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 4,916,087 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 2,549,162 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $95.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 414,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 595,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 458,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 53,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 881,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $329.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 125.44%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,386,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 132.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,339,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $185.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 998,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 451,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $58.11 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.14.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.
