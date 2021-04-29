RiverFront Investment Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, JPMorgan Diversifie

New Purchases: AAXJ, FIXD, XLE, CAT, GE, VYM, AMGN, LMT, IWD, IWF, EEM, HII, HUM, GILD, GD, FDX, FB, BSCL,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company RiverFront Investment Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E, Progressive Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 7,657,311 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 4,747,491 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 962,692 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 4,916,087 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 2,549,162 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $95.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 414,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 595,162 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 458,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $227.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 53,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 881,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $329.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 125.44%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,386,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 132.02%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,339,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $144.89 and $176.18, with an estimated average price of $161.85. The stock is now traded at around $185.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 998,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 451,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $112.7, with an estimated average price of $101.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The sale prices were between $58.11 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

RiverFront Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.