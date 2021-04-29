Logo
Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Blackstone Sen

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Allen Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Allen Capital Group, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Allen Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/allen+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Allen Capital Group, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 618,811 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
  2. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 522,237 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.35%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 380,451 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 495,580 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 86,208 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $234.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15030000.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 150,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 522,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 514,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 525,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 131,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 237.96%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Allen Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Allen Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Allen Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Allen Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Allen Capital Group, LLC keeps buying
insider

insider