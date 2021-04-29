Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Blackstone Sen

New Purchases: IBM, AMGN, TSN, AMT, INTC, IUSG, UPS, FANG, SYK, VIG, AXP, GLD, TCMD, WMB, TGT, ORCL, KR, DHR,

Investment company Allen Capital Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Allen Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Allen Capital Group, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 618,811 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 522,237 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.35% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 380,451 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 495,580 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 86,208 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $234.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15030000.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 150,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 522,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 514,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 525,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 131,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 237.96%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.