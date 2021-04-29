Allen Capital Group, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Blackstone Sen

- New Purchases: IBM, AMGN, TSN, AMT, INTC, IUSG, UPS, FANG, SYK, VIG, AXP, GLD, TCMD, WMB, TGT, ORCL, KR, DHR,
- Added Positions: TLT, FIXD, IQLT, SPTS, SCHP, QUAL, HYG, V, VNQ, BNDX, MBB, SCHV, HD, UNP, LMT, AAPL, PEP, WMT, MMM, CSCO, MCD, PFE, JNJ, VZ, BDX, IAGG, TROW, DIS, JPM, DLN, GILD, BIIB, GSY, SCHW, KO, SCHA, SPY, PRF, TSLA, IJR, BABA, FB, XYL, SBUX, PG, MRK, CAT, BA, MTUM, SCHE, KMI, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, SPLG, SPDW, SRLN, JPST, EMLP, SCHO, MBG, SGOL, SJNK, SCHX, EFAV, USMV, RWR, SPSM, SCHG, NOBL, GOOGL, SPEM, MU, VYM, FBND, DWX, DGRW, XOM, MMP, MSFT, SCHZ, BIDU, VEA, TDIV, CVX, NOC, FEU, MA, PYPL, SCHF, SCHD, DGRO, GNR, TSM, PM, HON, DUK, BAC, PFF,
- Sold Out: MINT, KHC, CHL, CEF, FOXA, NVDA,
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 618,811 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 522,237 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.35%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 380,451 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 495,580 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 86,208 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,311 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $234.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $250.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Allen Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $97.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15030000.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $138.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 150,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 522,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 514,418 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 525,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 131,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Allen Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 237.96%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Allen Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.
