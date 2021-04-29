Logo
Planned Solutions, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Planned Solutions, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planned Solutions, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Planned Solutions, Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Planned Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planned+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Planned Solutions, Inc.
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 284,785 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
  2. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 343,843 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 89,700 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 126,472 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 203,752 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.53%
Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65713.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 141,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 510.70%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 45,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 203,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Planned Solutions, Inc.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider