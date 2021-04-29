Planned Solutions, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- Added Positions: VEU, TIP, SCHO, IEFA, DVY, MSFT, IDV, MINT, FB, ADBE, GS, FILL, AGG, JPM, GOOG, MS, INTU, BAC, ROP, IWM, INTC, EQR, VZ, SCHF, CSCO, SCHD,
- Reduced Positions: IYZ, SCHA, MOAT, MTUM, AAPL, LQD, SCHB, IJH, JNJ, IJK, BRK.B, OEF, VLUE, VTR, LLY, CVX, MO, VIG,
- Sold Out: BND, IJR, VHT, TMO, SRC, IDU, SRLN, USMV, VOT, ABT, AWR, AMGN, FIVG, AMZN, WELL, PFE, SBUX, MA, IVV, DLR, LMT, NVDA, ABBV, KO, TXN, PM, VIAC, CF, C, EMN, IBM, NUE, UPS, WPC, KHC, SCHE, SCHV, ACN, ABC, ADP, CMCSA, DEO, FAST, MDC, TTWO, TSLA, IEMG, VBK, VGT, XLK, PLD, T, CVS, CDNS, CAT, CNP, CINF, GRMN, GOOGL, KEY, NEM, PEP, PRU, RF, RDS.A, LYB, HASI, SYF, HFRO, PXQ, VOO, MMM, AEP, DUK, ESS, EXC, FITB, GIS, HIG, JNPR, MDLZ, MDT, NTRS, OMC, PNC, PKG, RIO, SON, TOT, TM, BX, CFG, STOR, DDOG, PWV, BWA, CLX, DHI, DAR, FNF, MDU, MKTX, STT, TDS, ANTM, RDS.B, CSIQ, VMW, BEP, ANET, LITE, FNDA, GLD, ICLN, IYW, VRP, XLF, AEE, BIIB, BRKS, CME, COP, CPRT, CORT, ESE, EPD, GSK, HXL, HUM, SJM, KBH, KMB, MMS, MTH, PHM, DGX, RGLD, SSD, SKT, TGT, UL, UNH, WBA, WY, WWD, MYRG, PDM, NOW, WDAY, ESNT, FSK, BLD, HYG, IAU, ICF, IHI, IJS, QUAL, VDC, VUG, VXF, ALL, FRT, AJRD, HSKA, HD, INS, MAC, NKE, QDEL, SWM, SRE, UFPI, VLO, ET, NAC, PSX, FANG, AMBC, BLV, BSV, FNDF, IAGG, ITB, IWS, RSP, VB, VNQ, BA, CCL, FDX, PACW, FE, HRL, MMP, VTRS, NFLX, NSC, RCL, SMED, SO, TSBK, RTX, DIS, WFC, RNP, BIP, STAG, AMBA, BABA, DLTH, BRY, IHRT, BEPC, EEM, EFA, EMB, IAK, IBB, ITA, IWF, IXN, PHO, PNQI, RPG, VTI, XLI, BAM, NNN, BVN, EOG, XOM, PEAK, SNEX, IRM, K, LOW, MET, MUR, PPL, ARGO, PWR, SAP, CRM, SNY, SPG, SYK, USB, AUY, ZBH, CLMT, PDT, NHF, DAC, DFS, TEL, FLNG, TREE, GSL, CMRE, CONE, BLUE, AR, NAVI, LPG, HQY, SRG, AQMS, RGNX, CDEV, FLGT, CLDR, ZYME, AFIN, BHF, EVER, DSSI, CARR, OTIS, AMJ, BKLN, ESGU, GDX, IWD, IYE, IYG, PFF, USIG, VO, VWO, VXUS, XLB, FENC, ARLP, AIG, AMRB, AMT, AVB, BLDP, CVM, CSX, ELY, ADMP, FIS, CNSL, DVAX, EXAS, FISV, GE, HAL, LHX, HON, ILMN, TRQ, LFVN, LYG, MLR, NBIX, NOK, OXY, PCG, RRC, RAD, SGMO, ATCO, SHW, LUV, STXS, TGP, WAB, WM, WW, LTBR, ASG, PIM, FSLR, REED, INFN, SBLK, UUUU, CYTH, URG, KL, ACRX, KMI, HII, CLVS, GLOG, COOP, CLIR, ALEX, GMRE, ZTS, FLXN, GCI, AKBA, CIO, CZR, CDK, LBRDA, AINC, MOMO, QSR, AVCO, INSW, GOOS, BTU, SONO, DELL, CTVA, SDC, BNTX, BIPC, VTOL, ACI, IAC, RKT, BNDX, DON, EMLP, HYMB, IGF, IYK, IYM, IYT, MJ, PZA, SCHG, SCHZ, SMMU, SPIB, TFI, VBR, VT, XBI, XLP, XLU,
For the details of Planned Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planned+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Planned Solutions, Inc.
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 284,785 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 343,843 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 89,700 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 126,472 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 203,752 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.53%
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 65713.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.76%. The holding were 141,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 510.70%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 45,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 203,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.59%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.38%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49.
