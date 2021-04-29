Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC. As of 2021Q1, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/relyea+zuckerberg+hanson+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 119,917 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.25%
  2. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 236,969 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 134,478 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.40%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 26,806 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.53%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 103,727 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.93 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $75.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.651200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 119,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 134,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 34,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.91%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 84,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 56.30%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC. Also check out:

1. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider