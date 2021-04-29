Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

- New Purchases: SONO, FIW, PHO, CVX, DE, XOM, KRE, SCHW, PYPL, SYY, DHR,
- Added Positions: VUG, VTV, ARKK, VBR, VBK, VEA, VWO, EGLE, IWF, GLD, IWO, ARKG, SPY, IJR, VOOV, IAU, IWN, DIS, AMZN, IWD, ARKW, TSLA, VIG, JPM, VOO, MA, V, HD, GOOG, EEM, VIOG, AON, AMAT, COST, ABT, IEMG, GOOGL, ACN, INTC, MCD, ORCL, SYK, VZ, T, ABBV, EMR, UNH, KO, CLX, CSX, BAC, ADP, DFS, SWK, PFE, PAYX, NSC, MCK, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: VOOG, MMC, AAPL, MMM, VEU, PPG, QQQ, FB, IBM, MSFT, FSLY, IEFA, BSX, PEP, SCHD, MRK, ESGD, VGT, BRK.B, XLK, HON, VYM, SPGI,
- Sold Out: CL, BMY, AMD, PHYS,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 119,917 shares, 15.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.25%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 236,969 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 134,478 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.40%
- Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 26,806 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.53%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 103,727 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.93 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $75.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.651200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $376.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 666 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $276.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 119,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 134,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $174.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 34,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.91%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 98,269 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 84,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 56.30%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $166.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.
