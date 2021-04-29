Logo
Wealth Architects, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Intuit Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Wealth Architects, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Chevron Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Intuit Inc, First Solar Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Architects, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Architects, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Architects, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+architects%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Architects, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 132,402 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 375,339 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 620,919 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 189,344 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 147,388 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $386.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $182.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.77 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: Cheetah Mobile Inc (CMCM)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Cheetah Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $1.8 and $3.82, with an estimated average price of $2.58.



