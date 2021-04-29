Wealth Architects, LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Intuit Inc

New Purchases: PLTR, VOO, SNOW, CVX, STZ, GLW, LLY, WFC, FCAM, BKD, SECO,

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Wealth Architects, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, Chevron Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Intuit Inc, First Solar Inc, Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Architects, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Wealth Architects, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 132,402 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 375,339 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 620,919 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 189,344 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 147,388 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $386.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $229.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $241.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $182.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.77 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Cheetah Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $1.8 and $3.82, with an estimated average price of $2.58.