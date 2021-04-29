Logo
Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Deere, PPL Corp, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eads & Heald Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Fastenal Co, ResMed Inc, sells Deere, PPL Corp, Boeing Co, Mastercard Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q1, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel owns 137 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eads+%26+heald+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EADS & HEALD INVESTMENT COUNSEL
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,548 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.55%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,014 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 6,476 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  4. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 13,082 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  5. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 11,667 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $190.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $212.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $64.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 122.81%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $509.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $101.39, with an estimated average price of $95.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.



