Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Deere, PPL Corp, Boeing Co

Investment company Eads & Heald Investment Counsel Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Tractor Supply Co, Fastenal Co, ResMed Inc, sells Deere, PPL Corp, Boeing Co, Mastercard Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q1, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel owns 137 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,548 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,014 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 6,476 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 13,082 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 11,667 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $190.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,411 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.11 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $166.69. The stock is now traded at around $212.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $64.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 122.81%. The purchase prices were between $98.2 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $107.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 35,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $509.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $90.2 and $101.39, with an estimated average price of $95.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eads & Heald Investment Counsel sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.