ACT Advisors, LLC. Buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Target Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Southern Co, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Investment company ACT Advisors, LLC. Current Portfolio ) buys Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Target Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Southern Co, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACT Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, ACT Advisors, LLC. owns 27 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACT Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/act+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 184,182 shares, 32.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 130,593 shares, 16.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 429,196 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 120,985 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,072 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.39%. The holding were 429,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

ACT Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.