SkyOak Wealt, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Fiserv Inc, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Ping Identity Holding Corp

New Purchases: XLE, FISV, FLDM, AKTS, TTD, HALO, LULU, FOUR, AHT, PHM, UNH, CLF, VTV, MRK, UNFI, WSM, GS, JOUT, FND, PYPL, SLQT, ANET, BOH, WDAY, CR, XPEL, XOM, OMC, VEA, IVW, EPAM, CRVL, BCC, LOGI, VTRS, NLY, MKGI,

XLC, PM, XLF, NVDA, VZ, SCHG, IEFA, SPYV, ARKK, VWO, IEF, GRMN, QLYS, ABBV, ARKG, UL, PFE, IJR, XLY, VEEV, AMD, STMP, MS, JNJ, COST, VOE, ABT, EPD, F, VTIP, VTI, VNQ, VGLT, VEU, PFF, IBM, UBER, MIME, WIT, GNTX, HBAN, VOT, WM, Reduced Positions: NTNX, MINT, PFPT, VOO, IUSV, ILMN, LDUR, JPST, SPDW, SPY, TWLO, VO, HYLS, GSLC, SPLG, VB, CMA, SPSM, SSO, ALNY, FB, PAYC, ISRG, IAC, IJH, IWM, GRTS, FXR, VCSH, BABA, MSFT, BLUE, PRU, IWV, JPM, SHY, SPSB, CSX, UPS, AMZN, IWR, FIVE, DOMO, CRK, TMUS, IGSB, BAC, OEF, AWR, DTE, NEE, EMR, NOBL, VGIT, IVV, CSCO, CVX, CVS, HRL, HZNP, NOW, SHOP, SUI, QCOM, PINS, MCD, MAR, KR, INTC, IWB, GOOGL, OKTA, REGL, TGT, TEVA, ZIOP,

Investment company SkyOak Wealt, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Fiserv Inc, Fluidigm Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Nutanix Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyOak Wealt, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SkyOak Wealt, LLC owns 226 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,743 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 220,186 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 131,559 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.35% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 67,270 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 157,504 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 121,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 185,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 68,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $748.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 435.50%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 80,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $612.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.