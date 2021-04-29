Logo
SkyOak Wealt, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Fiserv Inc, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Ping Identity Holding Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SkyOak Wealt, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Fiserv Inc, Fluidigm Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Ping Identity Holding Corp, Nutanix Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyOak Wealt, LLC. As of 2021Q1, SkyOak Wealt, LLC owns 226 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SkyOak Wealt, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/skyoak+wealt%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SkyOak Wealt, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,743 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 220,186 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 131,559 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.35%
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 67,270 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 157,504 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 121,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.94 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 185,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 68,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $748.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC initiated holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,898 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 435.50%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 80,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 96.10%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $612.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 29.84%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $110.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.41 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $124.89, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

SkyOak Wealt, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of SkyOak Wealt, LLC.

