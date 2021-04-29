Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DraftKings Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Intel Corp, GMS Inc

New Purchases: TSM, DKNG,

Investment company Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, DraftKings Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Intel Corp, GMS Inc, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 41,206 shares, 19.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,280 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,063 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,849 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 20,086 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.42%

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 13,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 6268.42%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.33 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $35.61.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.46.

Investment Research & Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.