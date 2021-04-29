Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: BNL, GOOGL, MN,
- Added Positions: BSV, SPLV, EFAV, XSLV, IQLT, IEFA, IEMG, VTI, VWO, XOM, MSFT, CVX, VB,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, RPV, IJH, VO, IMTM, PAYX, SPY, AAPL, VNQ, IUSG, IVV, EEMV, SCHF, IJR, QQQ, SCHE, TMO, NEE, AMGN, SCHX, SPTM,
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 389,727 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 170,783 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 321,325 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 840,542 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 126,001 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 840,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2392.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Manning & Napier Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 77.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 56,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.
