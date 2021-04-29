Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: BNL, GOOGL, MN,

Investment company Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Manning & Napier Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Armbruster Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armbruster+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 389,727 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 170,783 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 321,325 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 840,542 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 126,001 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 840,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2392.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Manning & Napier Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 77.35%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 56,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Armbruster Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.11%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.