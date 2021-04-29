Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Exelon Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund, Public Storage

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Exelon Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund, Public Storage

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Exelon Corp, Walmart Inc, Qualcomm Inc, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund, Public Storage during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. owns 83 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maltin+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Yext Inc (YEXT) - 565,682 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 96,388 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85%
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 282,919 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.83%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 32,173 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11%
  5. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 170,200 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 34,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 19,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $199.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $197.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $234.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN)

Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $13.42, with an estimated average price of $12.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider