Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Exelon Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund, Public Storage

- New Purchases: FUTY, EXC, WMT, QCOM, XOP, TOL, EFA, VFH, CSCO, EWJ, IVV, MSFT, FVD,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IAU, HDV, VSS, JPM, MMM, VIS, PFE, GIS, VO, VZ, T, VUG, IJR, PIE, VEA, MS, DBC, UPS, VOE, ITOT, SPY, AMZN, IJK, BAC, GDV, IJH, DHS, VOO, AAPL, DIS, XLE, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: BXMX, PSA, DBEF, JPST, VTIP, HEFA, SH, FHLC, IJT, TIP, VWO, JNJ, FTEC, IBB,
- Sold Out: FEN,
For the details of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maltin+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Maltin Wealth Management, Inc.
- Yext Inc (YEXT) - 565,682 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 96,388 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.85%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 282,919 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.83%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS) - 32,173 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11%
- Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 170,200 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 34,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 19,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $64.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $199.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.93%. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $197.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.83%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $234.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN)
Maltin Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $10.76 and $13.42, with an estimated average price of $12.3.
