Parnassus Endeavor Fund Comments on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( SCHW, Financial), the online brokerage firm and bank, contributed 135 basis points to the Fund's performance, as its stock increased from $53.04 to $65.18 for a total return of 23.3%. Schwab earns interest revenue on its clients' cash balances, and the stock tracked the increase in interest rates. The yield on the 10-year government bond rose from 0.92% at the start of the quarter to 1.74% on March 31, which should meaningfully increase Schwab's interest revenue. At the same time, Schwab's trading revenue is also surging, as retail trading volumes across the financial markets hits new all-time highs.

From the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s first-quarter 2021 commentary.