AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call





AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the Company) announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results prior to the market open on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.









To participate in the call, please dial (888) 424-8151 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial 1 (847) 585-4422. The passcode is 9351 300.









A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Companys website, www.agmit.com, under Presentations in the Investor Relations section.









For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available following on May 7, 2021 through June 5, 2021. To access the replay, please go to https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3DC3DE81FB-CB7B-4D82-A386-4CBA2049853E%26amp%3BLangLocaleID%3D1033. The replay passcode is 50153340.









About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.









AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Credit Investments and Agency RMBS. The Companys Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.









Additional information can be found on the Companys website at www.agmit.com.









About Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P.









Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. (Angelo Gordon) is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm currently manages approximately $43 billion with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with associated offices elsewhere in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.+









