Trupanion to Host 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 16

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SEATTLE, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. ( TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. We will first conduct the formal shareholder meeting, to be followed by the extended informational session that has become our signature annual event for shareholders to engage with management.

This year, with vaccination rates accelerating, we are excited to offer limited in-person attendance at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Understanding in-person participation is important to planning; those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register here to confirm your in-person spot. COVID-19 rapid testing will be provided on-site and a negative result will be required prior to entry.

The formal meeting will take place between 9:00 am 9:30 am Pacific Time at our corporate headquarters located at 6100 4th Avenue South, Seattle, Washington. Stockholders of record as of April 20, 2021, will be able to vote at the Annual Meeting. We ask our stockholders to vote through the Internet, mail or by telephone if possible. More information on how to vote can be found in our Proxy Statement available at https://investors.trupanion.com/financials/annual-reports-and-proxies.

The extended informational session, to follow the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, is designed to be the best opportunity for Trupanion shareholders and guests to understand Trupanions achievements and challenges over the past 12 months and its strategic vision going forward. Similar to past years, the event will feature Q&A with the teams responsible for leading the execution of the Companys strategic growth plan. Management remarks are expected to commence shortly after 9:30 am Pacific Time.

For those unable to attend in person and interested in participating in the extended informational session remotely, the Company will offer a live webinar. Space in the online webinar will be limited and pre-registration here is required. Please consult our investor relations website at investors.trupanion.com for any updates regarding the Annual Meeting.

The event will also be livestreamed on the Events page of the Companys investor relations website. The event will not be available for replay.

Trupanions Annual Report and Proxy Statement are available here and all SEC filings for the Company can be found here. Trupanion shareholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions provided on the Trupanion Investor Relations website or in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that has been mailed to shareholders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications

206.607.1929

[email protected]

